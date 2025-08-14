Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Navy Reports Probable Crash Of Russian SU-30 Near Zmiinyi Island

2025-08-14 03:13:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Navy said this in a post on Facebook.

“The aircraft likely crashed for unknown reasons. A search and rescue operation is currently underway,” the statement reads.

The Navy confirmed that wreckage from the aircraft was found on the surface of the sea. The whereabouts of the pilots remain unknown.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of August 14, Russia has lost 421 military aircraft since the start of its full-scale war against Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of August 14, Russia has lost 421 military aircraft since the start of its full-scale war against Ukraine.

MENAFN14082025000193011044ID1109930877

