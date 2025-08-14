Ukrainian Navy Reports Probable Crash Of Russian SU-30 Near Zmiinyi Island
“The aircraft likely crashed for unknown reasons. A search and rescue operation is currently underway,” the statement reads.
The Navy confirmed that wreckage from the aircraft was found on the surface of the sea. The whereabouts of the pilots remain unknown.Read also: Ukrainian forces struck over 4,500 Russian tanks, AFVs since start of the year - CinC Syrskyi
As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of August 14, Russia has lost 421 military aircraft since the start of its full-scale war against Ukraine.
Illustrative photo
