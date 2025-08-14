Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three Ukrainian Doctors Released After 7-8 Years In Captivity

2025-08-14 03:13:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, according to Ukrinform.

“What makes this exchange special is that we've brought back many Ukrainian civilians. We were especially concerned about three doctors who had been held for 7–8 years: Ihor Kirianenko, Ihor Nazarenko, and Yuriy Shapovalov. Now it's all behind us-they're home,” Vereshchuk said.

Read also: Ukraine rescues 84 military servicemen and civilians from Russian captivity

She added:“These are the kinds of victories that inspire us to keep fighting until we bring everyone home.”

As reported by Ukrinform, another exchange took place today between Ukraine and Russia, with 84 Ukrainian military personnel and civilians returning home.

Photo credit: Zelensky / Telegram

