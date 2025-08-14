Mandatory Evacuation Begins In Five More Settlements In Donetsk Region
Currently, approximately 1,879 children reside in these settlements. Filashkin called on regional administration units, local authorities, and law enforcement agencies to urgently coordinate evacuation efforts and ensure adequate living conditions for those displaced.Read also: Civilian killed in Russian drone strike on Kostiantynivka
He urged residents to evacuate while safe passage remains possible, stressing that it is extremely dangerous to stay in the Donetsk region, which is subjected to roughly 3,000 Russian strikes each day.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, mandatory evacuation has recently begun in the Donetsk region from Bilozerske, Sviatohorivka, and nearby villages, where approximately 1,150 children are currently located.
Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin, Facebook
