Russians Attack Two Sumy Region Communities With Guided Bombs And Drones, Injuring One Person
“Russia continues to deliberately attack the civilian population of Sumy region. Today, the enemy struck the village in the Bytytskyi starosta of the Sumy community with guided aerial bombs. Residential buildings and power lines were damaged,” he said.
In addition, a 32-year-old man was injured in the Myropilia community during an attack by an enemy FPV drone.
According to Hryhorov, he had long since evacuated from the village, but today he came to visit his home, and when he was returning, he came under fire .
“The man was hospitalized with minor shrapnel wounds. He is currently being examined by doctors, and his life is not in danger,” he added.
The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration called on residents of the Sumy region to refrain from traveling to border settlements, which are constantly shelled by the enemy and from which evacuation has been ongoing for a long time.“The enemy cynically continues to attack civilians, their homes, and transport,” he emphasized.Read also: 165 combat clashes on the frontline, enemy attacks are most active in three sectors
As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of August 13, Russian troops launched a missile strike on one of the villages in the Seredyno-Buda community in Sumy region, injuring a seven-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man.
Photo by Sumy Regional Military Administration
