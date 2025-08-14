Petra Director, MENA Talk Media Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 14 (Petra) -Director General of Jordan News Agency (Petra), Fairouz Mubaideen, said Egyptian media, led by the "prestigious" Middle East News Agency (MENA), plays an "important" role in supporting Arab causes.In remarks during her meeting Thursday with the MENA correspondent in Amman, Mubaideen said Egyptian media contributes "significantly" to advancing Arab media by reporting facts and shedding light on pressing Arab issues.Mubaideen said enhancing cooperation prospects between Petra and MENA should feature various areas of mutual interest, praising the "constructive" collaboration that has continued for several decades.Mubaideen also called for keeping pace with technological developments and using artificial intelligence techniques "accurately and responsibly" in media work, while continuously supporting and training young workers to benefit from their accumulated expertise.Noting the joint cooperation program and its implementation means, she said the two agencies can mainly hold online extensive seminars for their journalists, aimed to exchange expertise, partner in various media fields, and coordinate positions and visions in this area.Additionally, she underlined the importance of examining mechanisms for developing media work and enhancing its role in serving Arab interests.