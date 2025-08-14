Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Expected To Gain Momentum Through 2034, According To Delveinsight Amgen, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ionis Pharma, Newamsterdam Pharma, Resverlogixcorp, Novartis
The Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Companies in the market include - Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Amgen, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NewAmsterdam Pharma, ResverlogixCorp, LIB Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Zhejiang Genfleet Therapeutics Co., Ltd., and others.
DelveInsight's “Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
To Know in detail about the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Forecast
Some of the key facts of the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report:
The Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market size was valued approximately USD 23,370 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)
In December 2024, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, non-statin treatments for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) with elevated LDL cholesterol, announced promising topline results from its Phase 3 BROADWAY clinical trial (NCT05142722). The trial assessed obicetrapib in adult patients with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), whose LDL cholesterol levels remain inadequately controlled despite being on the maximum tolerated lipid-lowering therapy.
In 2023, the United States held the largest share of the ASCVD market, accounting for approximately 52% of the total market size across the 7MM. This was notably higher compared to other key markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.
Within the EU countries, Germany recorded the largest market size for ASCVD, reaching approximately USD 2,275 million in 2023. In contrast, the UK had the smallest market size, at around USD 1,325 million during the same year.
In 2023, Japan's market size for ASCVD was approximately USD 3,058 million.
According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) in the 7MM were approximately 55.7 million in 2023.
In 2023, the United States recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of ASCVD, totaling 26 million, with projections indicating future growth.
In 2023, Germany reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent ASCVD cases among European countries, with approximately 5 million cases, followed by France at around 4 million. In contrast, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalence, with 3 million cases.
In 2023, Japan recorded approximately 8 million diagnosed prevalent cases of ASCVD, representing around 15% of the total cases in the 7MM.
Analysis reveals that in 2023, across the EU4 and the UK, males were more impacted by ASCVD than females, with around 12 million cases in males compared to 8 million in females.
The diagnosed prevalent population of ASCVD in Japan was categorized into three age groups: 18–44 years, 45–64 years, and 65+ years. In 2023, the 45–64-year age group had the highest number of cases, approximately 5,480 thousand, followed by the 18–44-year group with around 1,645 thousand cases, and the 65+ year group with roughly 1,100 thousand cases.
Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Companies: Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Amgen, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NewAmsterdam Pharma, ResverlogixCorp, LIB Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Zhejiang Genfleet Therapeutics Co., Ltd., and others
Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapies: LEQVIO (inclisiran), PRALUENT (alirocumab), Olpasiran, Ziltivekimab, Olezarsen, Obicetrapib(TA-8995), Apabetalone, LIB003 (Lerodalcibep), CSL112: CSL Behring, TQJ230 (pelacarsen), MK-0616, Inclisiran, Ertugliflozin, Tetrahydrobiopterin, MEDI6570, GFH312, and others
The Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that men bear a greater burden than women regarding Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) in the 7MM
The Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market dynamics.
Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Overview
Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) is a condition where the arteries become narrowed and hardened due to the buildup of plaque, which consists of fatty deposits, cholesterol, and other substances. This process, known as atherosclerosis, can restrict blood flow to the heart, brain, and other parts of the body, increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral artery disease. Common risk factors for ASCVD include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, and a sedentary lifestyle. Management often involves lifestyle changes, medications to control risk factors, and, in some cases, surgical interventions to improve blood flow.
Get a Free sample for the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report:
Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease
Prevalent Cases of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease
Download the report to understand which factors are driving Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease epidemiology trends @ Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology Forecast
Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapies and Key Companies
LEQVIO (inclisiran): Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
PRALUENT (alirocumab): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi
Olpasiran: Amgen
Ziltivekimab: Novo Nordisk A/S
Olezarsen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Obicetrapib(TA-8995): NewAmsterdam Pharma
Apabetalone: ResverlogixCorp
LIB003 (Lerodalcibep): LIB Therapeutics
CSL112: CSL Behring
TQJ230 (pelacarsen): Novartis Pharmaceuticals
MK-0616: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC
Inclisiran: Novartis Pharmaceuticals
Ertugliflozin: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC
Tetrahydrobiopterin: BioMarin Pharmaceutical
MEDI6570: AstraZeneca
GFH312: Zhejiang Genfleet Therapeutics Co., Ltd.
Discover more about therapies set to grab major Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market share @ Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Treatment Market
Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Strengths
Robust pipeline of drugs targeting a variety of different and more effective pathogenic mechanisms in Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD).
Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Opportunities
The lack of FDA-approved treatments for lowering Lp(a)presents an exciting opportunity for focused research on developing precise therapies in the realm of ASCVD
Scope of the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report
Study Period: 2020–2034
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Companies: Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Amgen, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NewAmsterdam Pharma, ResverlogixCorp, LIB Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Zhejiang Genfleet Therapeutics Co., Ltd., and others
Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapies: LEQVIO (inclisiran), PRALUENT (alirocumab), Olpasiran, Ziltivekimab, Olezarsen, Obicetrapib(TA-8995), Apabetalone, LIB003 (Lerodalcibep), CSL112: CSL Behring, TQJ230 (pelacarsen), MK-0616, Inclisiran, Ertugliflozin, Tetrahydrobiopterin, MEDI6570, GFH312, and others
Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease current marketed and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease emerging therapies
Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Dynamics: Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market drivers and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Access and Reimbursement
To know more about Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment
Table of Contents
1. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease
3. SWOT analysis of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease
4. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Overview at a Glance
6. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Disease Background and Overview
7. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease
9. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Unmet Needs
11. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Emerging Therapies
12. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)
14. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Drivers
16. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Barriers
17. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Appendix
18. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.
It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment