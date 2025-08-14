Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Expected To Gain Momentum Through 2034, According To Delveinsight Amgen, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ionis Pharma, Newamsterdam Pharma, Resverlogixcorp, Novartis

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Companies in the market include - Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Amgen, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NewAmsterdam Pharma, ResverlogixCorp, LIB Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Zhejiang Genfleet Therapeutics Co., Ltd., and others.

DelveInsight's “Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report:



The Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market size was valued approximately USD 23,370 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In December 2024, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, non-statin treatments for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) with elevated LDL cholesterol, announced promising topline results from its Phase 3 BROADWAY clinical trial (NCT05142722). The trial assessed obicetrapib in adult patients with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), whose LDL cholesterol levels remain inadequately controlled despite being on the maximum tolerated lipid-lowering therapy.

In 2023, the United States held the largest share of the ASCVD market, accounting for approximately 52% of the total market size across the 7MM. This was notably higher compared to other key markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Within the EU countries, Germany recorded the largest market size for ASCVD, reaching approximately USD 2,275 million in 2023. In contrast, the UK had the smallest market size, at around USD 1,325 million during the same year.

In 2023, Japan's market size for ASCVD was approximately USD 3,058 million.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) in the 7MM were approximately 55.7 million in 2023.

In 2023, the United States recorded the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of ASCVD, totaling 26 million, with projections indicating future growth.

In 2023, Germany reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent ASCVD cases among European countries, with approximately 5 million cases, followed by France at around 4 million. In contrast, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalence, with 3 million cases.

In 2023, Japan recorded approximately 8 million diagnosed prevalent cases of ASCVD, representing around 15% of the total cases in the 7MM.

Analysis reveals that in 2023, across the EU4 and the UK, males were more impacted by ASCVD than females, with around 12 million cases in males compared to 8 million in females.

The diagnosed prevalent population of ASCVD in Japan was categorized into three age groups: 18–44 years, 45–64 years, and 65+ years. In 2023, the 45–64-year age group had the highest number of cases, approximately 5,480 thousand, followed by the 18–44-year group with around 1,645 thousand cases, and the 65+ year group with roughly 1,100 thousand cases.

Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapies: LEQVIO (inclisiran), PRALUENT (alirocumab), Olpasiran, Ziltivekimab, Olezarsen, Obicetrapib(TA-8995), Apabetalone, LIB003 (Lerodalcibep), CSL112: CSL Behring, TQJ230 (pelacarsen), MK-0616, Inclisiran, Ertugliflozin, Tetrahydrobiopterin, MEDI6570, GFH312, and others

Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapies: LEQVIO (inclisiran), PRALUENT (alirocumab), Olpasiran, Ziltivekimab, Olezarsen, Obicetrapib(TA-8995), Apabetalone, LIB003 (Lerodalcibep), CSL112: CSL Behring, TQJ230 (pelacarsen), MK-0616, Inclisiran, Ertugliflozin, Tetrahydrobiopterin, MEDI6570, GFH312, and others

The Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that men bear a greater burden than women regarding Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) in the 7MM The Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market dynamics.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Overview

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) is a condition where the arteries become narrowed and hardened due to the buildup of plaque, which consists of fatty deposits, cholesterol, and other substances. This process, known as atherosclerosis, can restrict blood flow to the heart, brain, and other parts of the body, increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral artery disease. Common risk factors for ASCVD include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, and a sedentary lifestyle. Management often involves lifestyle changes, medications to control risk factors, and, in some cases, surgical interventions to improve blood flow.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

Prevalent Cases of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapies and Key Companies



LEQVIO (inclisiran): Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

PRALUENT (alirocumab): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

Olpasiran: Amgen

Ziltivekimab: Novo Nordisk A/S

Olezarsen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Obicetrapib(TA-8995): NewAmsterdam Pharma

Apabetalone: ResverlogixCorp

LIB003 (Lerodalcibep): LIB Therapeutics

CSL112: CSL Behring

TQJ230 (pelacarsen): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

MK-0616: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Inclisiran: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Ertugliflozin: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Tetrahydrobiopterin: BioMarin Pharmaceutical

MEDI6570: AstraZeneca GFH312: Zhejiang Genfleet Therapeutics Co., Ltd.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Strengths

Robust pipeline of drugs targeting a variety of different and more effective pathogenic mechanisms in Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD).

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Opportunities

The lack of FDA-approved treatments for lowering Lp(a)presents an exciting opportunity for focused research on developing precise therapies in the realm of ASCVD

Scope of the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Companies: Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Amgen, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NewAmsterdam Pharma, ResverlogixCorp, LIB Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Zhejiang Genfleet Therapeutics Co., Ltd., and others

Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapies: LEQVIO (inclisiran), PRALUENT (alirocumab), Olpasiran, Ziltivekimab, Olezarsen, Obicetrapib(TA-8995), Apabetalone, LIB003 (Lerodalcibep), CSL112: CSL Behring, TQJ230 (pelacarsen), MK-0616, Inclisiran, Ertugliflozin, Tetrahydrobiopterin, MEDI6570, GFH312, and others

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease current marketed and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease emerging therapies

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Dynamics: Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market drivers and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

4. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

9. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Unmet Needs

11. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Drivers

16. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Barriers

17. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Appendix

18. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

