Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline 2025: Therapies Under Investigation, Clinical Trials Milestones, And FDA Approvals By Delveinsight Beigene, Innocare Pharma, Hutchmed, Incyte, Innovent, Morphosys

(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Marginal Zone Lymphoma pipeline constitutes 50+ key companies continuously working towards developing 50+ Marginal Zone Lymphoma treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market.

The Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Marginal Zone Lymphoma treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Marginal Zone Lymphoma companies working in the treatment market are Carna Biosciences, Hutchmed, Incyte, Innovent, MorphoSys, Beigene, InnoCare Pharma, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., MEI Pharma, Inc., Kyowa Kirin, ADC Therapeutics, Loxo Oncology, Adicet Bio, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, and others, are developing therapies for the Marginal Zone Lymphoma treatment



Emerging Marginal Zone Lymphoma therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- AS-1763, Amdizalisib (HMPL689), Parsaclisib (IBI376), Tafasitamab, Zanubrutinib, Orelabrutinib, Tafasitamab, MIL62, Zandelisib, Loncastuximab, LOXO-305, ADI-001, CDX-1140, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Marginal Zone Lymphoma market in the coming years.

In August 2025, The US FDA has granted priority review to the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel; Breyanzi), a CD19-targeted CAR T-cell therapy, for treating marginal zone lymphoma (MZL).

In August 2025, The FDA has accepted Bristol Myers Squibb's supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel, Breyanzi), an autologous CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapy, for marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) with priority review. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date is December 5, 2025. This sBLA is being evaluated for adults with relapsed/refractory (R/R) MZL who have undergone two or more prior systemic therapies and is supported by data from the Phase 2 TRANSCEND FL trial (NCT04245839).

In June 2025, A poster presentation at the ICML 2025 Congress highlighted the potential of combining rituximab and ibrutinib to treat marginal zone lymphoma (MZL). Currently, no standard frontline therapies exist for MZL patients. Previous studies have shown that BTK inhibitors offer a favorable risk-benefit profile for relapsed MZL across subtypes, including splenic (SMZL) and nodal (NMZL) forms. The phase II IELSG47/MALIBU trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of the rituximab and ibrutinib combination in treating MZL.

In February 2025, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced that the Phase 2 TRANSCEND FL trial evaluating Breyanzi® (lisocabtagene maraleucel) in adult patients with relapsed or refractory indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma achieved its primary endpoint in the marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) cohort. The results indicated that Breyanzi delivered a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall response rate (ORR) in these patients.

In January 2025, Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR T company specializing in KIR-CAR platform technology, announced the dosing of the first patient in its CELESTIAL-301 Phase 1 clinical trial. The infusion took place at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) at Colorado Blood Cancer Institute (CBCI) in Denver, Colorado. The CELESTIAL-301 trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of SynKIR-310 in patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas (B-cell NHL), including Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Follicular Lymphoma (FL), Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), and Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL). This Phase 1 multicenter trial is enrolling patients who have previously undergone CAR T therapy but relapsed or became refractory, as well as those who have never received CAR T therapy.

In August 2024, The UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has endorsed BeiGene's Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) for treating marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), a form of blood cancer, within the National Health Service (NHS). This approval introduces a new treatment option for patients in England, with the potential to slow cancer progression and reduce the need for additional chemotherapy.

In May 2024, ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) has disclosed that preliminary findings from an investigator-launched Phase 2 clinical study assessing ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) revealed a significant response rate among patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) marginal zone lymphoma (MZL).

In April 2024, Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR T company pioneering the innovative KIR-CAR platform technology, has announced today the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Phase 1 clinical trial of SynKIR-310. This trial aims to evaluate the efficacy of SynKIR-310 in treating relapsed/refractory (r/r) B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas (B-cell NHL), which includes Diffuse Large B Cell lymphoma (DLBCL), Follicular Lymphoma (FL), Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), and Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL). In March 2024, InnoCare Pharma has obtained approval for an investigational new drug application to commence a clinical study evaluating ICP-248 combined with orelabrutinib in China for the treatment of lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Overview

Marginal Zone Lymphoma is a slow-growing type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that originates from B-cells in the marginal zone of lymphoid tissues. It commonly affects the spleen, lymph nodes, or mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT). MZL often presents with painless swelling and may be linked to chronic infections or autoimmune disorders. Treatment varies based on the subtype and disease stage, ranging from watchful waiting to chemotherapy or targeted therapies.

Emerging Marginal Zone Lymphoma Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



AS-1763: Carna Biosciences

Amdizalisib (HMPL689): Hutchmed

Parsaclisib (IBI376): Incyte/Innovent

Tafasitamab: MorphoSys/Incyte

Zanubrutinib: Beigene

Orelabrutinib: InnoCare Pharma

Tafasitamab: Incyte Corporation

MIL62: Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co.

Zandelisib: MEI Pharma, Inc./Kyowa Kirin

Loncastuximab: ADC Therapeutics

LOXO-305: Loxo Oncology

ADI-001: Adicet Bio CDX-1140: Celldex Therapeutics Inc

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Route of Administration

Marginal Zone Lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Molecule Type

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Marginal Zone Lymphoma Assessment by Product Type

Marginal Zone Lymphoma By Stage and Product Type

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Assessment by Route of Administration

Marginal Zone Lymphoma By Stage and Route of Administration

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Assessment by Molecule Type Marginal Zone Lymphoma by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Marginal Zone Lymphoma Report covers around 50+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Marginal Zone Lymphoma are - Incyte Corporation, InnoCare Pharma, ENTEROME SA, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., ADC Therapeutics, MEI Pharma, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Kite Pharma, Roche, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, Celgene, IGM Biosciences, Inc., Loxo Oncology, Genmab, ArQule, and others.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Analysis:

The Marginal Zone Lymphoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Marginal Zone Lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Marginal Zone Lymphoma Treatment.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Marginal Zone Lymphoma market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence, increased research and development are some of the important factors that are fueling the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Market Barriers

However, therapies with moderately good patient outcomes, long treatment course and other factors are creating obstacles in the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market growth.

Scope of Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Marginal Zone Lymphoma Companies: Carna Biosciences, Hutchmed, Incyte, Innovent, MorphoSys, Beigene, InnoCare Pharma, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., MEI Pharma, Inc., Kyowa Kirin, ADC Therapeutics, Loxo Oncology, Adicet Bio, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, and others

Key Marginal Zone Lymphoma Therapies: AS-1763, Amdizalisib (HMPL689), Parsaclisib (IBI376), Tafasitamab, Zanubrutinib, Orelabrutinib, Tafasitamab, MIL62, Zandelisib, Loncastuximab, LOXO-305, ADI-001, CDX-1140, and others

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment: Marginal Zone Lymphoma current marketed and Marginal Zone Lymphoma emerging therapies Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Marginal Zone Lymphoma market drivers and Marginal Zone Lymphoma market barriers

