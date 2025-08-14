Congratulations To Acrel Current Transformer For Obtaining UL Certificate

The product is easy to install and connect and is mainly used for power operation, maintenance, and transformation project, with small-volume, high-precision, strong load capacity, easy installation, and other advantages that can be used with AMC16 multi-loop monitoring instrument.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.