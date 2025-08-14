Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Congratulations To Acrel Current Transformer For Obtaining UL Certificate


2025-08-14 03:06:37
(MENAFN- GetNews) Recently Acrel Split Core Current Transformer s have obtained UL certification. The model type is

AKH-0.66/K K-∮16-M, AKH-0.66/K K-∮16-U, AKH-0.66/K K-∮24-A

AKH-0.66/K K-∮24-B, AKH-0.66/K K-∮24-M, AKH-0.66/K K-∮24-U

The product is easy to install and connect and is mainly used for power operation, maintenance, and transformation project, with small-volume, high-precision, strong load capacity, easy installation, and other advantages that can be used with AMC16 multi-loop monitoring instrument.

Model Description

Output type:

U:mV Output, M:mA Outout, A:5A Output, B:1A Output.

Feature

Dimension

AKH-0.66 K-Φ16

AKH-0.66 K-Φ24

Specific Details

Type Input 0utput Accuracy Class (Ω) Hole size (mm)
0.5
K-φ16-M (20-120)A (10-50)mA 10Ω φ16
K-φ16-U (100-333)mV 10Ω
Type Input 0utput Accuracy Class(VA/Ω) Hole size (mm)
0.5 1
K-φ24-M (100-400)A (20-100)mA 10 / φ24
K-φ24-U (100-333)mV 10 /
K-φ24-A (150-200)A 5A / 1
(250-300)A / 1.5
K-φ24-B (150-200)A 1A / 1
(250-300)A / 1.5

Technical indicators

● Rated operating voltage: AC0.66kV

● Frequency: 50-60Hz

● Environment: -30°C~+70°C

● Altitude: ≤3000m

● Power frequency withstand voltage: 3000V/1min 50Hz

● Used in places without direct rain or snow, serious pollution and violent vibration

Installation

Application

