Stratton Amenities Enters Chicago Market With Full Suite Of Premier Amenity Services

"Chicago Skyline and Riverfront with Concierge Services by Stratton Amenities"Award-winning Full Concierge Service, Doorman Programs to Properties Across the City.

Chicago, Illinois - Stratton Amenities, a leading national provider of luxury residential amenity services, is proud to announce its expansion into the Chicago market. With a reputation for luxury-level service and a personalized approach to residential experiences, Stratton Amenities now offers its full suite of services-including Concierge Services, Doorman Services, Courtesy Patrol, Janitorial Services, and Lifestyle Services-to residential properties across the Chicagoland area.

This strategic move signals the company's ongoing growth and commitment to redefining residential living through thoughtfully curated amenity support that adds value to both residents and property management teams. From luxury high-rises to boutique apartment communities, Stratton Amenities is poised to serve a diverse range of residential properties throughout the Chicago metropolitan region.

Bringing Award-Winning Services to the Windy City

Stratton Amenities has become synonymous with excellence in residential amenity management in major markets like Dallas, Boston, Florida, and Los Angeles. Now, its trusted model will empower properties in Chicago to differentiate themselves in a competitive real estate market by offering a truly elevated standard of living.

“Chicago is a city that blends historic charm with modern sophistication. That's exactly how we approach service,” said Mehdi Tazi, Founder and CVO of Stratton Amenities.“We're honored to enter this iconic market and help residential communities stand out by delivering consistent, professional, and personalized support-day in and day out.”

Full-Service Residential Solutions for Every Property

Stratton Amenities provides an integrated and flexible suite of amenity services tailored to the needs of each individual property. These services include:

1. Concierge Services

At the heart of the Stratton Amenities experience is its concierge team-professional, trained, and passionate about serving residents with care and attention. From managing guest access and handling package deliveries to coordinating resident requests and hosting property events, Stratton Amenities' Chicago Concierge Services offer hotel-level hospitality with a personal touch.

2. Doorman Services

Stratton Amenities'Doorman Services go far beyond opening doors. They provide security, hospitality, and a welcoming presence at the entryway of every building they serve. Acting as both gatekeepers and community ambassadors, doormen enhance curb appeal, boost resident satisfaction, and improve property reputation. To explore the full impact of this vital role, visit The Advantages of Having a Doorman in Chicago: Their Roles Beyond the Door .

3. Courtesy Patrol

A visible, approachable security presence fosters a sense of safety and comfort. Stratton Amenities' Courtesy Patrol team conducts regular walk-throughs, monitors access points, responds to incidents, and supports a secure environment for both residents and staff-all while upholding the company's elevated hospitality standards.

4. Janitorial Services

Clean, well-maintained spaces reflect a property's brand and leave lasting impressions. Stratton Amenities' janitorial teams specialize in daily upkeep, deep cleaning, disinfection, and seasonal maintenance of lobbies, elevators, common areas, gyms, and other amenity spaces.

5. Lifestyle Services

From yoga sessions to themed socials, wellness programs to community pet days, Stratton Amenities' Lifestyle Services are curated to match the unique culture of each property. These events and experiences build stronger resident engagement and retention-turning neighbors into communities.

Tailored Support for Property Management Teams

Stratton Amenities doesn't just serve residents-it empowers property managers. The company works closely with onsite teams to build integrated amenity programs that align with operational goals, streamline service delivery, and support property performance.

“Our services are built to complement and support onsite management teams,” said Christina Marshell, Director of Business Development.“Whether it's full concierge staffing, weekend janitorial coverage, or curated lifestyle events, we create seamless extensions of a property's brand and service philosophy.”

With decades of combined experience in luxury hospitality, residential management, and service training, Stratton Amenities' leadership and support teams provide hands-on onboarding, quality assurance, and ongoing program optimization to ensure consistent results.

Discover how Stratton Amenities can enhance your property and elevate the lifestyle of your residents.

For more information, visit: , ...