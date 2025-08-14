Pie: The UK Tax App Helping People Claim More, File Faster, And Stay Ahead Of HMRC

MENAFN - GetNews)



Pie, the UK's leading personal tax app, helps PAYE employees and the self-employed claim more, file faster, and stay ahead of HMRC. With real-time tax figures, integrated bookkeeping, and expert support, Pie makes managing taxes simple and stress-free. Users save time, uncover extra refunds, and keep more of their money – all in one secure, all-in-one solution.

London, UK - Pie, the UK's trusted personal tax app, is transforming how workers and small business owners manage their tax obligations. Designed for both PAYE employees and the self-employed, Pie makes it easy to track income, claim expenses, and submit accurate tax returns – all in one simple, stress-free app.

Unlike traditional software or complicated spreadsheets, Pie combines clear, real-time insights with friendly expert support. That means no jargon, no nasty surprises, and no last-minute panic when HMRC deadlines loom.

“We know tax isn't at the top of anyone's to-do list,” said Tommy McNally, CEO and founder of Pie.“That's why Pie focuses on making the process simple, human, and even a little delightful – while making sure people claim every penny they're entitled to.”

Key Benefits for UK Taxpayers



Claim More – Identify allowable expenses and reliefs you might miss on your own.

File Faster – Complete your return in record time with built-in bookkeeping and pre-filled data.

Stay Ahead – Real-time tax figures and deadline reminders keep you on track all year.

Expert Support – UK-based tax specialists are available whenever you need help. All-in-One Solution – From income tracking to HMRC submission, Pie handles it all.



Helping People Keep More of Their Money

HMRC data shows billions go unclaimed each year simply because taxpayers aren't aware of their entitlements. Pie solves this by combining clear, accessible guidance with powerful tax tracking tools – so whether you're a gig worker, contractor, freelancer, or small business owner, you can feel confident your taxes are under control.

Users report saving up to 70% of the time they'd normally spend on tax admin, while many discover hundreds of pounds in extra refunds thanks to Pie's expense and allowance checks.

About Pie

Pie is the UK's leading personal tax app , built to help working people take control of their taxes. It's the only self-assessment solution with integrated bookkeeping, real-time tax figures, simplified returns, and instant access to human experts.

It's your money. Claim it.

