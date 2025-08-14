Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) Secures Strategic Gujarat, India Site, Igniting Infinite Looptm Global Growth More Stocks Inside

Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOOP), a leader in 100% recycled PET plastic and polyester fiber, has reached a key milestone in its India growth strategy by securing a 93-acre site in Gujarat for its first Infinite Loop manufacturing facility in the country. Strategically positioned within a Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) near Surat-widely recognized as India's synthetic textile capital-the location provides direct and plentiful access to polyester textile waste feedstock, a critical resource for Loop's recycling technology. The site's proximity to a deep-water seaport will facilitate cost-efficient global resin exports, while the availability of a highly skilled petrochemical workforce in the region is expected to accelerate construction, commissioning, and operational readiness.

The Gujarat plant will operate on 80% clean, renewable electricity and renewable biofuels, cutting the carbon footprint of its PET resin by up to 80% compared to petroleum-based production. Loop expects permitting to be completed by year-end 2025, positioning the site as a showcase for sustainable, large-scale polyester recycling in one of the world's largest textile markets.

The land acquisition, priced at $10.5 million, comes in $5 million below the project's original cost estimate of $176 million, as outlined in the FEED study by Tata Consulting Engineers. An initial $1.7 million deposit has secured the property, which has ample capacity for both the planned 70,000 metric ton per year facility and a future 100,000 metric ton expansion. With strategic location advantages, reduced capital costs, and scalable green production capacity, Loop Industries' India venture is poised to set a new benchmark for circular economy manufacturing in Asia.

