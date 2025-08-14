Inspiration Academy Welcomes Robin Evans As New School Administrator For 2025/2026

Bradenton, FL - Inspiration Academy (IA) is proud to announce the appointment of Robin Evans as its new School Administrator for the 2025-2026 academic year. With almost three decades of experience in education, Evans brings a passion and vision that aligns with IA's mission and community-centered values.

Evans, who holds degrees in Social Science Education and a Master's in Education, has been with Inspiration Academy since 2014. She joined as the Head of Curriculum and taught history, and has held several roles over the past 11 years. Now entering her 30th year in education, her credentials and experience reflect her dedication to excellence in both teaching and administration.

“Robin understands the heart of IA,” said Head of School and Co-Founder Eddie Speir.“God has equipped her beautifully to serve in this capacity. Nobody is better suited to take on this position.”

Background and Vision

Evans' background in homeschooling has given her a distinctive perspective that makes her an ideal leader at IA. Her experience has taught her the importance of recognizing different learning styles and identifying students' strengths and opportunities for growth to tailor her support and help each student grow. Her leadership style is characterized by empathy, attentiveness, and a keen interest in each student's journey.

As School Administrator, Evans will focus on some key objectives that reflect her personal values and the school's broader mission. Her goals are to:



Maintain a warm and welcoming environment where all students and families feel supported.

Ensure that every student thrives in every area of their development: academically, spiritually, and athletically. Launch and grow IA's elementary school division.

With this expansion, IA can provide a comprehensive curriculum for all grades from K to 12 starting this fall. This marks an exciting milestone in the school's development and allows it to offer a fully integrated academic journey under one unified mission.

Building a Community

For Evans, IA is not simply a place of employment. She is passionate about building a vibrant community, and one of her ongoing goals is to ensure that robust support mechanisms are in place to nurture individual students and the broader student body.

Evans' vision for the school includes increasing outreach efforts to ensure that more parents and families understand the full range of offerings available at IA. In addition to serving students in grades K–12, these include:



A wide range of sports opportunities, including baseball, softball, tennis, and golf academies.

A Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) program to encourage students to express their creativity and develop a deep understanding of various artistic disciplines.

Dual enrollment coursework for eligible students, allowing them to earn both high school and college or vocational credits simultaneously.

Mentorship programs that guide students in their academic growth and spiritual development. A unique approach to honors programs that cultivates academic excellence, character, leadership, and a strong work ethic.

Inspiration Academy has always been committed to developing students both inside and outside the classroom. The appointment of Evans as School Administrator reaffirms that mission and reflects the school's dedication to nurturing academic, spiritual, and personal growth.

About Inspiration Academy

Inspiration Academy is a private Christian school for grades K–12 serving the Bradenton and Manatee County areas. They combine a rigorous academic education with faith-based instruction and a strong focus on personalized mentorship. They aim to develop students academically, socially, and spiritually and help them grow into thoughtful, well-rounded individuals.

For more information, visit inspirationacademy or contact us at (941) 795-5466 or ... .