Divorce delays can create long-term emotional and financial strain, especially when one spouse refuses to participate in good faith. New York City divorce lawyer Ryan Besinque ( ) of The Law Office of Ryan Besinque is drawing attention to common stalling tactics and encouraging spouses to take legal action to prevent unnecessary delays in the divorce process. Delays caused by manipulation, avoidance, or financial gamesmanship are all addressed in a recent article published by The Law Office of Ryan Besinque.

New York City divorce lawyer Ryan Besinque outlines several reasons why spouses attempt to drag out divorce cases. Emotional motives, such as resentment or a refusal to accept the end of the marriage, often lead to obstruction. Financial reasons, including hiding assets or withholding support, are also a frequent cause. According to the article, such tactics can significantly harm both parties and lead to costly and prolonged litigation.“Dragging things out only adds stress, costs more, and takes an emotional toll on everyone involved,” states the article from The Law Office of Ryan Besinque.

For those facing these obstacles, New York City divorce lawyer Ryan Besinque advises that understanding the motivations behind such behavior is key to resolving the situation. When one spouse refuses to respond, avoids document service, or frequently changes attorneys, it becomes clear that the intention is to disrupt the process. Courts in New York have mechanisms in place to penalize intentional delays, including awarding legal fees or limiting a delaying party's credibility in custody and financial decisions.

When stalling tactics arise, legal options are available. New York City divorce lawyer Ryan Besinque explains that judges may impose sanctions, and in some cases, spouses may proceed without the cooperation of the other party. Default divorce and divorce by publication are both legitimate legal avenues when communication is blocked or one party cannot be located. These procedures allow the case to move forward while protecting the interests of the filing spouse.

The Law Office of Ryan Besinque also highlights signs that a spouse may be intentionally obstructing progress. These signs include missed meetings, failure to respond to communication, unreasonable demands, or filing baseless court motions. Deliberate efforts to run up legal bills or delay child support are red flags that the process is being manipulated. New York City divorce lawyer Ryan Besinque encourages clients to remain proactive and organized, which courts generally view favorably.

In cases where the spouse ignores court orders, judges may take additional action, including contempt charges or even jail time. According to New York City divorce lawyer Ryan Besinque, legal intervention can be a critical turning point in forcing compliance and pushing the divorce forward. Filing for a hearing is one step available to address persistent delays. Open communication with legal counsel, proper documentation, and timely responses are essential tools during this time.

The article also points to a lesser-known reason some divorces take longer: delays created by attorneys themselves. During complex negotiations-particularly involving finances-some lawyers may slow progress. In New York, the use of legal separation as a preliminary step can also extend the process, especially when used to maximize billable time. New York City divorce lawyer Ryan Besinque warns that clients should remain aware of this possibility and work with firms that prioritize resolution.

When faced with a spouse determined to delay, legal representation plays a crucial role. The Law Office of Ryan Besinque offers strategic legal pathways to address delays and ensure the divorce continues to move forward. New York City divorce lawyer Ryan Besinque works with clients to pursue hearings, compliance orders, and alternate filing methods where necessary.

Dragging out a divorce rarely benefits either party and can create lasting emotional damage. Courts recognize bad faith tactics and often side with the party who cooperates. While divorce is never easy, legal options do exist to protect interests and finalize the process fairly and efficiently.

Spouses caught in prolonged divorce proceedings do not have to wait indefinitely for cooperation. Legal action is available to address delays, and The Law Office of Ryan Besinque is prepared to assist with personalized guidance based on each client's circumstances. Moving forward becomes possible with the right support and a commitment to progress.

About The Law Office of Ryan Besinque:

The Law Office of Ryan Besinque serves clients throughout New York City, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, Westchester, and Nassau County. Led by New York City divorce lawyer Ryan Besinque, the firm handles divorce, custody, child support, and family offense matters. Ryan Besinque holds licenses in both New York and California and is recognized for his grounded, resolution-focused approach to family law.

