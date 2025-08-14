403
OIC Deplores Israel's Approval Of 3,400 Settlement Units
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Thursday the Israeli occupation endorsement of a plan to build 3,400 settlement units in the West Bank, including the occupied Jerusalem.
In a statement, the OIC said the Israeli occupation is illegitimate, in line with international law, the UN resolutions and the ruling if the International Court of Justice, calling for an immediate end of this occupation.
The OIC warned against the danger of continued Israeli occupation based on destruction, displacement and siege, considering them as systematic crimes violating Palestinian people's rights.
Such crimes also underline the two-state solution, and boost the annexation plans and impose sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories, it stated.
The organization called on the international community to bear its responsibilities and put an end to these crimes committed by the occupation forces and hold them accountable as well as sanction them, in accordance with international law and international legitimacy resolutions.
Israeli's finance minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the approval of building 3,400 new units around occupied Jerusalem. (end)
