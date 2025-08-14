403
Oman, Syria Eye Closer Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Albusaidi and his Syrian peer Asaad Al-Shaibani discussed on Thursday means of boosting mutual collaboration in different fields in a way that shows historic bonds and common interests.
The two ministers, over the telephone, focused on common coordination on issues of mutual interest, Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
They affirmed the need of periodical consultation to back such efforts to enhance regional and stability and development, it noted.
Communication between the two sides came in line with the brotherly and deep-rooted ties between Oman and Syria, and shows keenness of both sides to upgrade relations, the statement concluded. (end)
mmj
