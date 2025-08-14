Totó Dubai Celebrates Emirati Women's Day With A Complimentary Floral-Inspired Mocktail

A floral, honey-kissed mocktail crafted to celebrate the spirit, charm and confidence of women — offered with our compliments to all ladies on August 28th

Dubai, UAE, August 14, 2025 - This Emirati Women's Day, TOTÓ Vini e Cucina invites guests to celebrate la dolce vita with a heartfelt toast to the women of the UAE. From August 25th to 31st, the beloved Italian restaurant in the heart of Downtown Dubai introduces Rosa Miele — a special-edition mocktail inspired by grace, resilience and a touch of Italian sweetness.

Crafted with Lyre's Orange non-alcoholic spirit, cranberry juice, lemon, honey bitter, watermelon syrup, and topped with a soft marshmallow flourish, Rosa Miele meaning — meaning ‘Honey Rose' — is as vibrant and nuanced as the women it celebrates. The drink balances floral and fruity notes with a honeyed warmth, offering a refreshing sip that's both indulgent and empowering.

On August 28th, in honour of Emirati Women's Day, Rosa Miele will be offered with our compliments to all ladies. Throughout the rest of the week, guests can enjoy the mocktail for AED 55 during regular dining hours.

Whether you're planning a leisurely lunch or a celebratory evening, TOTÓ's charming ambiance, inspired by the golden age of Italian cinema, offers the perfect setting to toast life's meaningful moments — with a glass full of flavour and intention.

Event Details:

What: Rosa Miele (Honey Rose) mocktail

When: Complimentary for all ladies on August 28th, and available for AED 55 from August 25th to 31st

Where: TOTÓ Dubai, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai

Time: 12PM - 1AM

For reservations please contact ... or call 04 215 2121 / +971 50 648 9801 (WhatsApp)

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 947 times

PR Category : Food Industry

Posted on :Thursday, August 14, 2025 4:57:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :