Tatel Dubai Honours The Spirit Of Emirati Women With A Signature Sip

Dubai, UAE, August 14, 2025 - This Emirati Women's Day, TATEL Dubai invites guests to raise a glass to the remarkable women of the UAE with the launch of a limited-edition mocktail that's as bold, elegant and unforgettable as the occasion. Introducing Sogno Rosato — meaning 'Pink Dream' — a beautifully crafted mocktail available exclusively during the week of August 25th, with complimentary servings for all ladies on August 28th.

Infused with the delicate sweetness of strawberries, the refreshing yuzu vanilla ice cream, Sogno Rosato is more than just a drink — it's a tribute in a glass. This pink-hued creation blends Lyre's non-alcoholic gin, strawberry pur�e, lemon and pineapple juice, berry syrup and a velvety yuzu vanilla ice cream, garnished with a crisp berry shard. It's playful, powerful and poised — just like the women it's crafted to honour.

Whether you're gathering the girls for a celebratory night out or simply craving a cool, creative sip to brighten your week, TATEL Dubai sets the stage perfectly. With its signature Spanish flair, upbeat energy and stylish setting in the heart of Downtown, it's more than just a restaurant — it's an experience. Come for the Sogno Rosato, stay for the rhythm and toast to the women who make life brighter.

Fact Box:

What: Sogno Rosato (Pink Dream) mocktail

When: Complimentary for all ladies on August 28th, and available for AED 55 from August 25th to 31st

Time: 5 PM - 2 AM

Where: TATEL, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai

For reservations, email ... or call +971 4 215 2121 / +971 50 437 2238 (WhatsApp)

