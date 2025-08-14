Inventhelp Inventor Develops Wearable Translation Device (RSJ-236)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a wearable accessory that could provide a text-to-speech and speech-to-speech translation capability in a variety of language options," said an inventor, from Hawthorne, Calif., "so I invented the EYE - TRANSLATE GLASSES. My design ensures text/speech recognition and language translation is performed in real time for added convenience."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique pair of eyewear with text-to-speech language translation capabilities. In doing so, it can be used for a wide range of personal, business, and professional interpersonal communication purposes. As a result, it increases communication and convenience. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for travelers, households, businesses, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-RSJ-236, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

