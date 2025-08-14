Inventhelp Inventor Develops Wearable Translation Device (RSJ-236)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a wearable accessory that could provide a text-to-speech and speech-to-speech translation capability in a variety of language options," said an inventor, from Hawthorne, Calif., "so I invented the EYE - TRANSLATE GLASSES. My design ensures text/speech recognition and language translation is performed in real time for added convenience."
The patent-pending invention provides a unique pair of eyewear with text-to-speech language translation capabilities. In doing so, it can be used for a wide range of personal, business, and professional interpersonal communication purposes. As a result, it increases communication and convenience. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for travelers, households, businesses, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-RSJ-236, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment