Sea Pointe Design & Remodel Named To Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 For 2025

Top 10 for Best Design Build Firm in the USA

Ranking 8th Best Design Build Firm in the US

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked Sea Pointe Design & Remodel as the No. 129 on its 47th annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2025 . And an even greater accomplishment is ranking #8 for design build remodelers in the nation. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry's largest and fastest growing companies.Sea Pointe Design & Remodel was chosen as a 2025 TOP 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.Since 1986, the Design and Build residential remodeling firm has provided services to homeowners across Orange County, specializing in kitchen, bathroom, whole home, and room addition remodeling. Sea Pointe helps clients take their blue-sky concepts and turn them into their forever home. As a fully licensed and insured full-service remodeling company, Sea Pointe is reliable, trustworthy, and reputable through hundreds of online reviews and testimonials from past clients.“We are incredibly proud to be named one of the top remodelers in the country,” said Lauren Mills, President of Sea Pointe Design & Remodel.Sea Pointe's mission is to provide the very best value in remodeling services through quality work and commitment to their clients.“Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, the TOP 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty,” says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O'Toole.“These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success.”Additional information on the TOP 500 can be found in the July/August issue of Qualified Remodeler andat .Since 1986, Sea Pointe Design & Remodel has been offering design/build construction services throughout Orange County. The firm specializes in home remodeling including additions, kitchens, bathrooms, outdoor living spaces, and ADUs. As a fully licensed and insured remodeling company, Sea Pointe Design & Remodel offers clients one source of accountability and responsibility for home remodeling projects.From blueprints to final touches, the Sea Pointe team of professionals' guide clients through the remodeling process to create a beautiful space that meets their individual needs. Using the latest in technology, Sea Pointe provides 3D color renderings to show clients the designed project prior to construction, which minimizes changes and keeps projects on schedule and within budget.The firm considers it a privilege to work with their clients and are honored when they share their positive experiences with others. Check out the personal stories their clients have shared – Yelp!, Houzz and Google.

