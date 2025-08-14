ADCOLOR Announces 2025 Classes Of FUTURES And LEADERS

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to building community in the creative industries, today announced its 2025 classes of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS. The two programs build upon ADCOLOR's "Rise Up, Reach Back" mission, supporting talent across creative industries who have notable accomplishments and significant involvement in their organizations and community.

The 2025 classes of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS can be found below.

Launched in 2012, the ADCOLOR FUTURES program identifies and nurtures the next generation of leaders who have one to three years of experience in their industry. Now in its 14th year, the program provides training, mentorship and empowerment to young professionals with the goal of supporting the talent of tomorrow, today.

After an extensive application and interview process, 30 young professionals were chosen as this year's class of FUTURES. These individuals showcase strong leadership potential, sustained involvement in reaching back, interest in partnering with leadership to drive change through inclusion initiatives, and innovative thinking to solve today's problems.

As part of the program, the FUTURES will participate in ADCOLOR University, an intensive training hosted in the FUTURES Hub, powered by Apple. The sessions will be facilitated by top-ranked leadership and talent consulting firms. They will also partake in the annual FUTURES Hackathon, presented by Apple, a one-day challenge where they create innovative solutions for a specific problem. In addition, Deutsch will once again help capture the stories of this year's FUTURES class through a bespoke portrait session and an annual FUTURES yearbook.

"We are thrilled to welcome a new generation of trailblazers to the ADCOLOR FUTURES program," said Candace Queen, Strategic Growth Advisor at ADCOLOR. "This program is a vital investment in the future of our industries and will empower this year's dynamic group with the mentorship, community, and curated experiences they need to thrive. The 2025 class has already accomplished so much, and I look forward to seeing how the FUTURES program will further shape their impact as they elevate their careers and build a brighter future for themselves and those who follow."

ADCOLOR is also proud to announce its fourth annual class of ADCOLOR LEADERS. Since 2022, the LEADERS program has supported professionals from all backgrounds in the creative industries as they rise to executive roles. This year's program will feature cutting-edge workshops, discussions with thought leaders, and curated exercises encouraging self-exploration.

From the many applications received, only 30 professionals were chosen to be a part of this year's class. The group will explore world-class leadership practices that are innovative, purposeful, and truly inclusive. The aim is for participants, all of whom have 15+ years of experience in their industry, to walk away from the program with a renewed sense of purpose, a reinvigorated approach to their work, and meaningful relationships to propel them to the next level.

"It's been incredibly rewarding to watch the ADCOLOR LEADERS program flourish and build a powerful community of purpose-driven professionals," said Criseli Roddy, Director of Programs at ADCOLOR. "Our team sorted through many applications this year, seeking individuals who showcased a profound commitment to our 'Rise Up, Reach Back' mission. The stories, impact, and intention of this year's class resonated deeply with us, and we aim to equip them with the insights and network that will help them continue to excel. I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each of them for being part of this year's esteemed class."

Both programs offer attendance to ADCOLOR 2025, which encompasses the 19th Annual ADCOLOR Awards and the ADCOLOR Conference. Taking place November 11-14 at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida, the event has a 2025 theme of "CTRL + ALT + LIFT".

To learn more about the FUTURES and LEADERS programs, please visit adcolor/futures and adcolor/leaders . Those interested in supporting the programs can reach out to [email protected] . For additional updates and information on ADCOLOR 2025, please follow ADCOLOR on Instagram and LinkedIn .

About ADCOLOR

Founded in 2005, ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to build a community of professionals in the creative industries who see, support, and celebrate each other while remaining authentically themselves. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations from a variety of backgrounds and life experiences RISE UP by honoring their accomplishments and amplifying their ideas; then we guide these leaders and mentors-to-be to REACH BACK and find others who deserve attention and promotion. To learn more about our programs and partners, visit .

2025 ADCOLOR FUTURES



Abiola Ogunkoya: Product Manager, Capital One

Allison Aragon: Account Director, No Company Production

Andre Wilkes: Venture Capital Investment Associate & Creative Producer

Angelica Johnson: Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft

Chufue Yang: Kitchens & Photography Planner | Lead, Packaging Photography Operations, General Mills

Elizabeth Gordon: Assistant Account Manager, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Gabriella Ogude: Account Executive, Bully Pulpit International

Gloria Akinnibosun: Assistant Marketing Manager, Sephora

Jay Towns: Copywriter, FCB Chicago

Jennifer Shyue: Senior Strategist, Grey

Kathleen Cruz: Account Supervisor, BBDO Worldwide

Kendall Herbert: Account Supervisor, VML

Komal Pawar: Art Director, Area 23/ IPG Health

Lauren Godwin: Sales Marketing Specialist, SiriusXM + Pandora

Mandi Nelson-Pagán: Senior Associate, Paid Social, Kinesso

Monique Proverbs: Creative Strategy Coordinator, Day One Agency

Naomi Davis: Digital Strategy - Account Manager, Google

Naomi Neal: Social Media Associate, Self Employed

Natalia C. Alfaro: Strategic Planner, FCB Chicago

Nicole Rodriguez: Account Manager, Duncan Channon

Robert Shettlewood: Copywriter, TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

Sabrina Taveras: Community Engagement & Belonging Manager, Lyft, Inc.

Savannah Eljaouhari: Senior Media Planner, Mediahub Worldwide

Simedar Jackson: Copywriter, Mars United/ Twin Oaks

Sinead Chang: Creative Strategist, Day One Agency

Sophia Park: Commerce Content Strategy Manager, Hearst Magazines

Thomas Lee: Senior Analyst, Creative Strategy, American Express

Tomicia Blunt: Product Marketing Manager, Walmart Data Ventures

Vanesa Carrillo: Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Yasmin Ballew: Senior Brand Manager, Procter & Gamble

2025 ADCOLOR LEADERS



Adrienne Lucas: Global Head of DEI & Strategic Partnerships, The One Club for Creativity

Aisha L. Hudson: Senior Vice President, Corporate Reputation, FleishmanHillard

Amber Cabral: Founder/CEO, Human(ing) Well Co.

Andy Mathurin: Creative Director, Heartbeat

Charisma Deberry: VP, Strategic Communications & Engagement, Horizon Media

Cynthia Wolfe: Creative Director, Digitas

D.J. Vaughn: Director of Cultural Engagement Media & Partnerships, Walmart

Daniel P. Calderon: President, Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow; Founder, #WFHStudio

Danielle Cornejo Calhoun: Vice President, Inclusion & Belonging, Weber Shandwick

Diana Pinedo: Head of Marketing, Relevant+

Eden Zeilo: Head of Marketing, Sienna Naturals

Erica Mapa: Director, Brand & Consumer Communications, Discord

Farah Adib: SVP, Enterprise Operations & Delivery, Horizon Media

Frankie Yaptinchay: Principal, Industry Relations, Amazon Music

Jackie Palmer : Managing Director, SOZE Agency

Jessica Watson: Vice President, Impact & Equity, Publicis Groupe

Juie Shah: Group Strategy Director, DDB

Khari Mpagazehe: Head of Account Management, Droga5

Laura Sandoval: Head of Media & Entertainment, Uber

Lisa Bull: Partner and CMO, Yobo Spirit House

Marie Rojas: Senior Director, NY Head of People, Ogilvy

Michael Houston: Creative Producer, Music & Sound Design, Havas; Social Impact Lead, Art of Sound

Sam Hosein: Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Instrument

Sara Porritt: Chief Inclusion and Impact Officer, Omnicom Media Group

Sharita Petersen: Vice President of Creative, Paramount Global

Shaun Mir: Creative Director, Multimedia Storytelling, Capital One

Tamara Mariam Dawit: General Manager, Producer, Gobez Media

Tia Washington: Sr Manager, Global Partnerships, Atlanta Hawks

Victory O. Oshodin: Creative Director, Creative Vixstory Yogi Omar: Manager of Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Development, Rethink

SOURCE ADCOLOR

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED