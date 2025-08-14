ADCOLOR Announces 2025 Classes Of FUTURES And LEADERS
NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to building community in the creative industries, today announced its 2025 classes of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS. The two programs build upon ADCOLOR's "Rise Up, Reach Back" mission, supporting talent across creative industries who have notable accomplishments and significant involvement in their organizations and community.
The 2025 classes of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS can be found below.
Launched in 2012, the ADCOLOR FUTURES program identifies and nurtures the next generation of leaders who have one to three years of experience in their industry. Now in its 14th year, the program provides training, mentorship and empowerment to young professionals with the goal of supporting the talent of tomorrow, today.
After an extensive application and interview process, 30 young professionals were chosen as this year's class of FUTURES. These individuals showcase strong leadership potential, sustained involvement in reaching back, interest in partnering with leadership to drive change through inclusion initiatives, and innovative thinking to solve today's problems.
As part of the program, the FUTURES will participate in ADCOLOR University, an intensive training hosted in the FUTURES Hub, powered by Apple. The sessions will be facilitated by top-ranked leadership and talent consulting firms. They will also partake in the annual FUTURES Hackathon, presented by Apple, a one-day challenge where they create innovative solutions for a specific problem. In addition, Deutsch will once again help capture the stories of this year's FUTURES class through a bespoke portrait session and an annual FUTURES yearbook.
"We are thrilled to welcome a new generation of trailblazers to the ADCOLOR FUTURES program," said Candace Queen, Strategic Growth Advisor at ADCOLOR. "This program is a vital investment in the future of our industries and will empower this year's dynamic group with the mentorship, community, and curated experiences they need to thrive. The 2025 class has already accomplished so much, and I look forward to seeing how the FUTURES program will further shape their impact as they elevate their careers and build a brighter future for themselves and those who follow."
ADCOLOR is also proud to announce its fourth annual class of ADCOLOR LEADERS. Since 2022, the LEADERS program has supported professionals from all backgrounds in the creative industries as they rise to executive roles. This year's program will feature cutting-edge workshops, discussions with thought leaders, and curated exercises encouraging self-exploration.
From the many applications received, only 30 professionals were chosen to be a part of this year's class. The group will explore world-class leadership practices that are innovative, purposeful, and truly inclusive. The aim is for participants, all of whom have 15+ years of experience in their industry, to walk away from the program with a renewed sense of purpose, a reinvigorated approach to their work, and meaningful relationships to propel them to the next level.
"It's been incredibly rewarding to watch the ADCOLOR LEADERS program flourish and build a powerful community of purpose-driven professionals," said Criseli Roddy, Director of Programs at ADCOLOR. "Our team sorted through many applications this year, seeking individuals who showcased a profound commitment to our 'Rise Up, Reach Back' mission. The stories, impact, and intention of this year's class resonated deeply with us, and we aim to equip them with the insights and network that will help them continue to excel. I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each of them for being part of this year's esteemed class."
Both programs offer attendance to ADCOLOR 2025, which encompasses the 19th Annual ADCOLOR Awards and the ADCOLOR Conference. Taking place November 11-14 at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida, the event has a 2025 theme of "CTRL + ALT + LIFT".
To learn more about the FUTURES and LEADERS programs, please visit adcolor/futures and adcolor/leaders . Those interested in supporting the programs can reach out to [email protected] . For additional updates and information on ADCOLOR 2025, please follow ADCOLOR on Instagram and LinkedIn .
About ADCOLOR
Founded in 2005, ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to build a community of professionals in the creative industries who see, support, and celebrate each other while remaining authentically themselves. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations from a variety of backgrounds and life experiences RISE UP by honoring their accomplishments and amplifying their ideas; then we guide these leaders and mentors-to-be to REACH BACK and find others who deserve attention and promotion. To learn more about our programs and partners, visit .
2025 ADCOLOR FUTURES
-
Abiola Ogunkoya: Product Manager, Capital One
Allison Aragon: Account Director, No Company Production
Andre Wilkes: Venture Capital Investment Associate & Creative Producer
Angelica Johnson: Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft
Chufue Yang: Kitchens & Photography Planner | Lead, Packaging Photography Operations, General Mills
Elizabeth Gordon: Assistant Account Manager, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Gabriella Ogude: Account Executive, Bully Pulpit International
Gloria Akinnibosun: Assistant Marketing Manager, Sephora
Jay Towns: Copywriter, FCB Chicago
Jennifer Shyue: Senior Strategist, Grey
Kathleen Cruz: Account Supervisor, BBDO Worldwide
Kendall Herbert: Account Supervisor, VML
Komal Pawar: Art Director, Area 23/ IPG Health
Lauren Godwin: Sales Marketing Specialist, SiriusXM + Pandora
Mandi Nelson-Pagán: Senior Associate, Paid Social, Kinesso
Monique Proverbs: Creative Strategy Coordinator, Day One Agency
Naomi Davis: Digital Strategy - Account Manager, Google
Naomi Neal: Social Media Associate, Self Employed
Natalia C. Alfaro: Strategic Planner, FCB Chicago
Nicole Rodriguez: Account Manager, Duncan Channon
Robert Shettlewood: Copywriter, TBWA\Chiat\Day NY
Sabrina Taveras: Community Engagement & Belonging Manager, Lyft, Inc.
Savannah Eljaouhari: Senior Media Planner, Mediahub Worldwide
Simedar Jackson: Copywriter, Mars United/ Twin Oaks
Sinead Chang: Creative Strategist, Day One Agency
Sophia Park: Commerce Content Strategy Manager, Hearst Magazines
Thomas Lee: Senior Analyst, Creative Strategy, American Express
Tomicia Blunt: Product Marketing Manager, Walmart Data Ventures
Vanesa Carrillo: Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft
Yasmin Ballew: Senior Brand Manager, Procter & Gamble
2025 ADCOLOR LEADERS
-
Adrienne Lucas: Global Head of DEI & Strategic Partnerships, The One Club for Creativity
Aisha L. Hudson: Senior Vice President, Corporate Reputation, FleishmanHillard
Amber Cabral: Founder/CEO, Human(ing) Well Co.
Andy Mathurin: Creative Director, Heartbeat
Charisma Deberry: VP, Strategic Communications & Engagement, Horizon Media
Cynthia Wolfe: Creative Director, Digitas
D.J. Vaughn: Director of Cultural Engagement Media & Partnerships, Walmart
Daniel P. Calderon: President, Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow; Founder, #WFHStudio
Danielle Cornejo Calhoun: Vice President, Inclusion & Belonging, Weber Shandwick
Diana Pinedo: Head of Marketing, Relevant+
Eden Zeilo: Head of Marketing, Sienna Naturals
Erica Mapa: Director, Brand & Consumer Communications, Discord
Farah Adib: SVP, Enterprise Operations & Delivery, Horizon Media
Frankie Yaptinchay: Principal, Industry Relations, Amazon Music
Jackie Palmer : Managing Director, SOZE Agency
Jessica Watson: Vice President, Impact & Equity, Publicis Groupe
Juie Shah: Group Strategy Director, DDB
Khari Mpagazehe: Head of Account Management, Droga5
Laura Sandoval: Head of Media & Entertainment, Uber
Lisa Bull: Partner and CMO, Yobo Spirit House
Marie Rojas: Senior Director, NY Head of People, Ogilvy
Michael Houston: Creative Producer, Music & Sound Design, Havas; Social Impact Lead, Art of Sound
Sam Hosein: Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Instrument
Sara Porritt: Chief Inclusion and Impact Officer, Omnicom Media Group
Sharita Petersen: Vice President of Creative, Paramount Global
Shaun Mir: Creative Director, Multimedia Storytelling, Capital One
Tamara Mariam Dawit: General Manager, Producer, Gobez Media
Tia Washington: Sr Manager, Global Partnerships, Atlanta Hawks
Victory O. Oshodin: Creative Director, Creative Vixstory
Yogi Omar: Manager of Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Development, Rethink
