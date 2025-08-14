Cleanspace Continues Rapid Growth, Strengthening Its Concept-To-Commercialization Model

MENAFN - PR Newswire)In February 2025, CleanSpace promoted Nicholas Vermont to Chief Operating Officer (COO). With a strong track record in operational process optimization and estimating, Vermont is now overseeing company-wide operations to ensure scalability, efficiency, and precision in project delivery. Concurrently, Brian Bennett ascended to Executive Vice President (EVP), expanding his influence from VP of Sales to leading CleanSpace's commercial strategy and long-term market positioning.

Expanding Turnkey Capabilities with CleanShield

In April 2025, CleanSpace strengthened its full-service model by appointing Robert Griffith as Chief Strategy Officer and Mike Wieffering as Vice President of the CleanShield Division. Griffith, with over 30 years of experience in sterile pharmaceutical facility management and capital programs, is leading the strategic growth of CleanShield, the company's post-construction service division. Wieffering, bringing more than 40 years of expertise in pharma cleanroom and mechanical project delivery-including leadership roles at Johnson Controls-oversees operational execution, compliance, and service delivery.

As part of this expansion, CleanSpace opened its Ferndale, Michigan office, now serving as the national headquarters for CleanShield services. This dedicated hub, featuring a client showroom and technical workshop space, enhances the company's ability to deliver commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), maintenance programs, emergency response, technical documentation, and workforce development-closing the critical gap between construction turnover and GMP operations, and enabling rapid service response on a national scale.

Advancing Preconstruction Excellence

To fortify its early-phase project capabilities, CleanSpace appointed Julie Tareco as Vice President of Preconstruction in July 2025. With 28 years of experience spanning MEP systems, low-voltage infrastructure, commissioning, and operations, Julie will lead estimating, planning, scope development, value engineering, and project handoff-ensuring clarity and excellence from day one.

Charting the Course Forward

These strategic enhancements affirm CleanSpace's evolution into a fully integrated cleanroom partner-from initial concept through commercialization. With leadership aligned, national expansion underway, and service depth expanding, CleanSpace is primed for continued growth and deeper client partnerships.

"CleanSpace's growth is more than operational," states President Glenn VandeGrift. "It's about forging trusted, enduring partnerships. With our strengthened leadership team, deeper service offering, and expanded footprint, we're delivering not just facilities-but commercialization certainty."

About CleanSpace

CleanSpace is a national leader in turnkey modular cleanroom and critical environment solutions. With in-house design, engineering, manufacturing, construction, commissioning, and post-construction services through CleanShield, CleanSpace delivers compliant, operational-ready facilities optimized for speed, quality, and long-term performance.

