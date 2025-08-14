Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Vaping System (RKH-821)


(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am very interested in the vaping industry and have tried countless varieties of vaping products. I wanted to create a convenient and versatile vaping unit with a new chamber design for burning different products that require different levels of heat for a smooth and consistent burn," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented the DR STINGER (VAPE TANK/ COIL). My design would also prevent clogs as well as loss of product on the sides and bottom of the chamber."

The invention provides an innovative and versatile new vaping system. In doing so, it ensures both thick and thin e-liquids burn evenly. It also helps prevent clogs, and it would ensure a smooth draw from the unit. The invention features an versatile, effective and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize vaping pens.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-RKH-821, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

