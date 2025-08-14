Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Oral Care Product (ROH-381)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be one simple product for cleaning the teeth, gums, and tongue," said an inventor, from Rochester, N.Y., "so I invented the TEETH & TONGUE. My design increases convenience, and it could help improve oral care."
The invention provides a convenient device for brushing the teeth and cleaning the oral cavity. In doing so, it can be used to clean the teeth, gums, and tongue. As a result, it helps remove food particles, plague, dead cells, and other debris. It also eliminates the need to use a separate tongue cleaner. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population as well as for pets. Additionally, it is producible in sizes for adults and children.
The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-ROH-381, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment