Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Oral Care Product (ROH-381)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be one simple product for cleaning the teeth, gums, and tongue," said an inventor, from Rochester, N.Y., "so I invented the TEETH & TONGUE. My design increases convenience, and it could help improve oral care."

The invention provides a convenient device for brushing the teeth and cleaning the oral cavity. In doing so, it can be used to clean the teeth, gums, and tongue. As a result, it helps remove food particles, plague, dead cells, and other debris. It also eliminates the need to use a separate tongue cleaner. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population as well as for pets. Additionally, it is producible in sizes for adults and children.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-ROH-381, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

