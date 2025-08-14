The Ad Council And Sugar23 Launch Ad Council Entertainment

(PRNewsfoto/The Ad Council New York)

New Partnership to Develop Premium Film and TV Entertainment for Social Impact and Culture Change

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council , the nonprofit behind some of the most iconic social impact campaigns in the U.S., today announced the formation of Ad Council Entertainment. The new initiative is a first-of-its kind for the legendary nonprofit and is dedicated to harnessing long-form storytelling to drive social impact at scale in a partnership with Sugar23 , the media company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Michael Sugar.

The strategic partnership unites the Ad Council's 80-year legacy of creating social impact through marketing with Sugar23's pedigree of producing award-winning, socially conscious entertainment like "Spotlight," "13 Reasons Why," "Dickinson" and "The Knick." Together through Ad Council Entertainment, the two organizations will expand their work into the realm of culture-shaping premium entertainment by developing feature films, series and documentaries that tackle urgent social issues, initiate public dialogue and drive impact.

"Storytelling has always been central to the Ad Council's mission," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "With Ad Council Entertainment, and this groundbreaking partnership, we can bring that mission into a new era by working with world-class producers and creators in film and TV to build emotionally resonant stories that are part of culture and move people to act. We're thrilled to partner with Sugar23, whose track record in both entertainment and brand storytelling makes them the perfect collaborator."

With over $1 billion in donated media placements annually, the Ad Council is the largest producer of social impact campaigns in America. Currently focused on mental health, gun violence, the overdose crisis and many other critical issues in the United States, the nonprofit leverages in-depth research and best-in-class creative to mobilize top-tier partners in advertising, entertainment, media, marketing and tech to provide audiences with vetted resources and practical tools that inspire action.

In addition to co-developing film and episodic content for premium media platforms in collaboration with award-winning producers, writers and directors, Sugar23 and the Ad Council are uniting their extensive network of brand partners to collaborate on select projects that align with their own social impact commitments and brand purpose.

"We've seen how entertainment can truly change the world," said Michael Sugar, Founder and CEO of Sugar23. "In an era where audience attention is increasingly fragmented and brand purpose is a business imperative, this partnership offers a powerful new model: using the tools of cinematic storytelling-supported by brand partners-to advance public good. The launch also comes at a pivotal moment in the entertainment industry. So many of my contemporaries in Hollywood, all of whom are invited into this model, often miss the great work of Participant Media, and we expect this partnership will fill some of that void."

The inaugural slate for this collaboration is currently in development, including scripted and unscripted projects with an initial focus on addressing the mental health crisis facing millions of people in America.

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change. For more than 80 years, the nonprofit organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil , join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn , and view campaign creative on YouTube .

Founded by Oscar-winning producer Michael Sugar, Sugar23 is a multimedia company that develops and produces culturally resonant film, television, and brand-funded entertainment that drives brand purpose. With deep relationships across Hollywood and a network of top-tier creators, Sugar23 connects studios, platforms, and purpose-driven partners to tell stories that matter-and that move culture forward.

