Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rashid Khan Proud To Join Ben Stokes, Kagiso Rabada In 'Red Bull Family' Khaleej Times


2025-08-14 02:30:06
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan is delighted to join talismanic England all-rounder Ben Stokes, South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and Indian star KL Rahul as a Red Bull athlete.

“I'm so proud to be with Red Bull, it was a kind of a dream for me to be an athlete with Red Bull. I am the second (third) player from Asia to be associated with Red Bull, it's huge for me,” he said.

“Players like KL (Rahul), Ben Stokes and KG (Kagiso Rabada) are part of them. So it's an amazing feeling, I'm so excited to be joining this family, and I'm looking forward to it.”

As part of the partnership, the 26-year-old bowling all-rounder will visit the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center (APC) in Salzburg, Austria.

Rashid, who is now playing the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, will lead Afghanistan at the Asia Cup in the UAE next month.

