Dubai Resident To Represent Palestine For The First Time At Miss Universe 2025

Adorned in the traditional colours and patterns of her nation, former Miss Earth finalist Nadeen Ayoub announced that she will represent Palestine for the first time at Miss Universe 2025.

"Today, I step onto the Miss Universe stage not just with a title - but with a truth," she said in her video, as she wore a white dress embroidered with tatreez embroidery. (Tatreez is an ancient Palestinian art of embroidery, known for its intricate patterns and vibrant colors. It's been used as a form of storytelling, with each pattern and colour carrying meaning related to the wearer's identity, region, and life experiences.)

The Palestinian expat, who resides in the UAE, claimed the Miss Earth title in 2022, after which she stepped away from the limelight as the raging war affected thousands of lives in Gaza.

Now, she hopes to carry the voice of her people onto the international stage. "At a time when the world's eyes are on our homeland, I carry this role with deep responsibility. It's more than a title, it's a platform to speak up for the people of Palestine, especially our women and children," said Nadeen.

A student of psychology, Nadeen uses her social media platform to spread awareness on the collapse of mental health services and psychological conditions of children in the Strip.

With a following of 1.1 million on Instagram, she is also the founder of Sayidat Falasteen, a platform created by her to highlight the strength, vision, voices and resilience of Palestinian women.

"I am proud to walk this path, not just as Miss Palestine, but as a voice for those who deserve to be seen and heard."

A voice for her people

The platform is the media arm of the Miss Palestine Organisation, through which Ayoub shares stories of women from the motherland, highlighting their ambition and success.

"Through my initiative Sayidat Falasteen, I'll be sharing stories that rarely make the news. Stories of strength, creativity and hope. We are more than our struggle. We are women with dreams, talents and a powerful voice to offer the world," said Ayoub.

Her motto behind the initiative? Starting a journey for "every single girl who dares to dream beyond the headlines and for every woman shaping a better future despite the odds".

One such story that she covered was of a soap business owner Howaida Abu Yaacoub, who started her company with a small idea.

The entrepreneur who has a family of nine, was inspired after seeing her grandmother make soap and olive oil throughout her childhood.

"Being a Palestinian woman is everything to me. It means pride and dignity and deep connection to the land. If I weren't a Palestinian, I'd wish to be Palestinian. The Palestinian woman is a fighter," said Howaida.

The word resilience rings a very different bell to her than it would to any other woman around the world.

"When I go to checkpoints with these products, I am sacrificing at home. I go to checkpoints for hours to deliver or promote a product and go back again the next day and do it all over again, with the same suffering. That is resilience."

Howaida says her heart aches for the youth of Palestine, who need support. As she climbs up the ladder in her business, she hopes to become a leader and offer them helpful resources.

In addition to carrying the voices of her people, Nadeen also started her own education academy called the Olive Green Academy, a sustainability and AI academy.