Denzel Washington Isn't Too Interested In The Oscars

Denzel Washington has nine Academy Award nominations under his belt and is a two-time Oscar winner for his performances in the movies Glory and Training Day. However, the actor places no value on such career milestones, reported Variety.

While speaking to Jake's Takes on his Highest 2 Lowest press tour, as quoted by Variety, Washington said no acting decision he makes has to do with winning awards, including the Oscars.

Recommended For You

"I don't do it for Oscars. I don't care about that kind of stuff. I've been at this a long time, and there's time when I won and shouldn't have won and then didn't win and should've won. Man gives the award. God gives the reward," Washington was quoted as saying by Variety.

Washington continued, "I'm not that interested in Oscars. People ask me, 'Where do I keep it?' Well, next to the other one. I'm not bragging! Just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, [Oscars] aren't going to do me a bit of good," he said.

Earlier this year, Washington was considered a major Oscar snub after he failed to land a best supporting actor nomination for Gladiator II.

The actor didn't care about it as he sarcastically told The New York Times when asked about the snub, "Are you kidding me? Aww, oh, I'm so upset. I'm happy for all that did, and I'm happy with what I'm doing."

Not getting caught up in awards has long been Washington's mantra. His Training Day co-star Ethan Hawke appeared on Max's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? last year and remembered how Washington leaned over to him when Hawke lost best supporting actor on Oscar night to tell him, "It's better that you didn't win. Losing was better."

"You don't want an award to improve your status. You want to improve the award's status. That's the way he thinks," Hawke said about Washington's advice in the moment.

"That's what I'm talking about, playing with Babe Ruth. The Academy Award has more power because Denzel has a couple. It didn't elevate who he was," was quoted as saying by Variety.

Denzel Washington will be next seen in the film Highest 2 Lowest.