UAE Weekend Guide: Family Fun, High-End Escapes, And Caribbean Flavours Await

Whether you're after a whimsical family outing, a luxurious city staycation, or a brunch bursting with bold flavours, this weekend in the UAE has something for every mood. Explore Nakheel Mall's Smurf village, savour panoramic views and personalised service at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk's Club Millésime, or tuck into a Jamaican feast at Bless Up Sundays - your weekend plans just got a whole lot more exciting. Here's the list:

Meet the Smurfs

Nakheel Mall is bringing the Smurfs to life this summer with an immersive pop-up experience running from August 15 to 31. Timed as a back-to-school celebration and in anticipation of the upcoming Smurfs movie featuring Rihanna as Smurfette, the activation transforms the mall into a storybook-style Smurf village with themed zones, an enchanted forest, Papa Smurf's house, and interactive games. Families can enjoy daily workshops, puzzles, gardening activities, AR magic mirrors, and stage shows starring Papa Smurf and Smurfette, followed by meet-and-greets with fan-favourite characters. Activity zones run daily from 1pm to 9pm, with stage shows and meet-and-greets scheduled throughout the afternoon and evening, making it a fun-filled destination for all ages before the new school year begins.

Complimentary access to luxury lounge

This summer, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk is offering deluxe and luxury room guests complimentary access to Club Millésime, its most exclusive executive lounge, for stays until September 30, 2025. Located on the 51st floor, the lounge combines French elegance with Egyptian grandeur, offering panoramic views, private check-in, and personalised service. Guests can enjoy a gourmet breakfast, Le Goûter afternoon tea from 2pm to 4pm, and L'Apéro Chic beverages with canapés from 5pm to 7pm. Designed as a serene retreat for business, leisure, or romance, Club Millésime delivers an elevated hospitality experience with exceptional views.

All-you-can-eat Sunday brunch

Bless Up Sundays brings a taste of Jamaica to brunch with an all-you-can-eat feast served every Sunday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. Guests can enjoy traditional favourites like Jerk Chicken, Oxtail & Beans, and Jamaican Patties alongside inventive new dishes, complemented by a choice of soft drinks, selected beverages, or premium beverages. Kids under four eat for free, while little ones aged 4–12 dine for Dh75. The laid-back vibe is enhanced with board games such as Dominoes and Jenga, and from 3pm, a live DJ sets the mood with upbeat tunes, making it an ideal weekend hangout for families and friends.