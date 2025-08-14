Man Of The Match Award Instituted In Qatar Stars League

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) announced Thursday the allocation of a Man of the Match Award for each match in the 2025-2026 season.

In a QSL statement, the award will be given as part of efforts to raise technical standards, enhance the spirit of competition and encourage all players to perform exceptionally well during matches at the end of each match, based on the evaluation of a specialized technical committee, in recognition of the player's efforts on the field and his contribution to the flow of the match with sportsmanship and outstanding performance.

On his part, Executive Director of Competitions and Football Development at QSL Dr. Ahmed Khellil Abbassi said, "This award contributes to increasing competition among players and raising the technical level of matches. It also highlights the individual performance of each player who contributes to serving his team. We wish everyone the best of luck at the start of our football season."

The first round of the Qatar Stars League will kick off later today with two matches, the first will pit Al Rayyan against Al Sailiya, while the second will see Al Shamal take on Al Ahli.