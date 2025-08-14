Vegas Stronger And Clark County Detention Center Celebrate Proven Success Of MAT Program In Reducing Recidivism

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- David MarlonLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vegas Stronger, in collaboration with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detention Services Division (DSD), announced today compelling results from its Post Release Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program, showing significant progress in breaking the cycle of incarceration, addiction, and homelessness.The MAT Program, launched to bridge the gap between incarceration and successful community reintegration, offers evidence-based treatment combining FDA-approved medications such as buprenorphine and naltrexone with a comprehensive suite of behavioral health and wraparound services. Participants receive in-reach engagement while still incarcerated, immediate connection to care upon release, and long-term integrated support to ensure lasting recovery.Since its inception, the program has:.Served 74 individuals referred through CCDC, with 51 clients admitted and an active engagement rate of 62.7%..Provided a total of 2,475 days in treatment, with an average length of stay of 48.5 days per participant - a figure expected to increase as the program matures..Achieved preliminary research outcomes showing 88% of program graduates remain clean and sober after six months, and 77% sustain sobriety after twelve months.“By fostering trust inside the detention center before release, and ensuring a warm hand-off into treatment, we're seeing transformational results,” said David Marlon, Co-Founder and CEO of Vegas Stronger.“This is about more than medication - it's about rebuilding lives, reducing crime, and creating safer communities.”The MAT Program operates under the Vegas Stronger Method, a 13-element holistic model that includes medical care, counseling, peer recovery coaching, vocational training, housing assistance, fitness and nutrition programs, and community service opportunities. This integrated support system addresses not only addiction but also the underlying social determinants of health that can lead to relapse and reoffending.With early data already showing reduced emergency room visits, fewer relapses, and promising retention rates, Vegas Stronger and LVMPD DSD are committed to expanding the program and refining long-term measurements, including recidivism rates, employment outcomes, and housing stability.Media Contact:Matt YemmaEndeavor Communications909-633-9396...About Vegas StrongerVegas Stronger is a behavioral healthcare provider committed to delivering evidence-based, integrated treatment to Southern Nevada's most underserved populations. Through a holistic approach that addresses the medical, psychological, and social needs of each individual, Vegas Stronger empowers clients to achieve long-term recovery and stability.About Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detention Services DivisionThe Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department operates the Clark County Detention Center, providing safe, secure, and humane detention services while supporting rehabilitation and reentry programs that promote public safety and reduce recidivism.

