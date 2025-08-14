'Never Imagined Coming To Delhi, Now We Represent Our Villages': Border Residents On Govt's Vibrant Villages Push

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) We had only seen VIPs on television before, but today we are here ourselves, Damyanti Tufan from Mana village in Uttarakhand said on Thursday, describing her pride at being invited to the national capital for Independence Day celebrations under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP).

Similar sentiments were echoed by other residents from border regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Ladakh, who said the government's efforts have transformed their communities and given them the confidence to step outside their homes, work, and represent their villages on national platforms.

The Vibrant Villages Programme, launched on April 10, 2023, by the Ministry of Home Affairs, focuses on improving the quality of life in strategically important villages along India's northern borders.

Under Phase-1, 662 villages have been identified for development. The initiative aims to improve infrastructure, healthcare, connectivity, tourism, and livelihood opportunities, especially for women and youth.

Speaking at the meeting, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda said the programme is helping create vibrant hubs in border areas by promoting entrepreneurship in horticulture, floriculture, and other local skills.

He added that the Health Ministry is ensuring healthcare access by setting up Ayushman Arogya Mandirs for every 1,000–1,500 people and deploying mobile medical units.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava informed that 58 healthcare projects have already been sanctioned under the National Health Mission for these areas.

Border Management Secretary Rajendra Kumar said Rs 3,000 crore has been sanctioned to improve road infrastructure, along with efforts to provide 4G connectivity and promote tourism and agriculture.

From Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, Manju Devi from Kailashpur village said she and other women spend six months in agriculture and six months weaving wool from sheep, but face difficulties in selling their products.

“Earlier, women rarely stepped outside their homes. Now, due to government training and support, we can work, travel, and manage bank work confidently. If marketing support is given, our income will grow,” she told IANS.

Damyanti Tufan from Mana village said the invitation to Delhi was a proud milestone.

“This is possible because the government has made it easier for women to work together, produce local handicrafts, and stand on our own feet,” she told IANS.

Rukmini Martolia from Ghansali village in the Niti border area thanked the government for boosting tourism and connectivity but appealed for reopening the Mansarovar Yatra route via the China border.

“If the route is opened, our youth and women will get jobs. Improved roads and tourism can turn our border into a livelihood hub,” she told IANS.

Nirmala from Niti Valley also urged for the reopening of the Mansarovar Yatra and highlighted poor network services in her area despite a tower being installed.

“We have roads up to the border now, but our youth are unemployed. If tourism is promoted and the pilgrimage route is opened, we women can run homestays and create jobs for the next generation,” she said.

From Uttarakhand's Dharchula block in Pithoragarh district, Kalika Gram Sabha's representative expressed gratitude for being invited to Delhi.

“Earlier, poor women like us never imagined coming to the capital. Now we can cook on LPG instead of firewood, thanks to the Ujjwala scheme, and our homes have tap water. The Prime Minister has given us dignity and the courage to step outside our homes,” she said.

From Arunachal Pradesh, Jimmy Negi said she runs a small resort in a remote area and has benefited from the VVP.

“Roads, healthcare, and Airtel 4G have reached our village, solving our biggest communication problems. Tourism is increasing and I am thankful to the government for creating opportunities for women entrepreneurs like me. This invitation to Delhi has been a wonderful experience,” she said.