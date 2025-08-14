Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Firearm Holster (RKH-818)


PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a new performance-enhancing holster for handguns," said an inventor, from Virginia Beach, Va., "so I invented the MAGNETIC FORWARD DRAW HOLSTER. My design will increase the speed of draw and it has a special re-holstering assist."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved holster for concealed and carry applications. In doing so, it offers a quicker way to present the weapon into a firing position. As a result, it increases speed of deployment. It also enhances safety and performance in tactical situations. The invention features a secure and innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of handguns, military, law enforcement personnel, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-RKH-818, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

