Barracuda Managed XDR Named Best Secops Solution In 2025 Tech Ascension Awards

Barracuda named Best SecOps Solution in the 2025 Tech Ascension Awards for innovation and real-world impact in addressing critical security challenges Delivers 24/7/365 threat detection and response as a fully managed solution powered by AI and a global security operations center with five expert security teams

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats for businesses of all sizes, today announced that Barracuda Managed XDR has been named Best SecOps Solution in the 2025 Tech Ascension Awards . The award recognizes innovative technologies driving advancements in cybersecurity, and Barracuda is honored as a winner for its proven ability to help organizations overcome critical security challenges and deliver exceptional outcomes.

"Barracuda Managed XDR is redefining the future of cybersecurity with proactive, AI-driven threat detection and response," said Adam Khan, vice president of global security operations at Barracuda. " We are enabling organizations to augment resource-constrained teams with trusted security operations specialists who are continuously monitoring, responding to and defending against evolving threats. This award is validation of our effectiveness and commitment to helping businesses stay ahead of today's complex and fast-moving threat landscape. As cyber risks continue to intensify, we remain focused on delivering innovative solutions that are easy to buy, deploy and use – offering real protection and peace of mind."

Global Security Operations Center Powers Around-The-Clock Threat Detection and Response

Barracuda Managed XDR is a fully managed solution that delivers 24/7/365 threat detection and response. Powered by AI and a global, always-on Security Operations Center (SOC) with five specialized teams of tenured security experts, Barracuda Managed XDR helps organizations defeat increasingly frequent, sophisticated and targeted cyberattacks. Its automated threat response capabilities enable immediate detection and containment – minimizing risk without requiring manual intervention. It significantly reduces the time to identify, contain and neutralize threats from days to seconds, while eliminating the complexity of managing multiple security tools or hiring and retaining hard-to-find cybersecurity talent.

"As a large school district serving more than 21,000 students and 2,600 employees, we needed a reliable, around-the-clock security solution that could help us stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats," said Pieter Klijs, ICT manager at CVO Rotterdam. "Barracuda Managed XDR delivered immediate results. Within days of deployment, Barracuda's global SOC detected and neutralized a high-risk account takeover attempt in minutes – without disrupting our operations. It was a clear demonstration of the platform's power and effectiveness. Barracuda Managed XDR is truly in a class of its own. It gives us constant peace of mind knowing that expert analysts, supported by advanced AI, are monitoring our environment 24/7. The platform is not only powerful, but also intuitive and easy to use. We simply couldn't have achieved this level of protection without Barracuda."

Bold Innovation the Cybersecurity World Needs

The industry-leading solution is backed by an extensive threat intelligence platform with more than 11 billion indicators of compromise (IOCs), an adaptive AI engine and over 1,000 machine learning-enhanced detection rules aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework. It ingests trillions of signals and uses proprietary SOC-authored runbooks and playbooks across endpoints, servers, cloud environments, email, and firewalls to detect and automatically eliminate threats throughout the entire attack lifecycle. As an open XDR platform, Barracuda Managed XDR seamlessly integrates with organizations' existing tools, boosting operational efficiency and enabling comprehensive, defense-in-depth protection.

"Barracuda embodies the bold innovation the cybersecurity world needs. It is solving real-world threats with scalable, intelligent and accessible solutions in the age of advanced threats," said David Campbell, CEO of the Tech Ascension Awards. "Barracuda is making our digital world safer and doing it with vision and impact."

About Barracuda

Barracuda is a leading global cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats for all sized businesses. Our AI-powered BarracudaONE platform secures email, data, applications, and networks with innovative solutions, managed XDR and a centralized dashboard to maximize protection and strengthen cyber resilience. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of IT professionals and managed service providers worldwide, Barracuda delivers powerful defenses that are easy to buy, deploy and use.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda, BarracudaONE, and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S., and other countries

