Dr. Felix Shepard Announces National Scholarship To Support Rising Medical Professionals

WISE, Va., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Felix Shepard Scholarship for Future Medical Leaders is now officially open for applications, offering undergraduate students across the United States the opportunity to receive support in their pursuit of careers in medicine. Established by Dr. Felix Shepard , a seasoned urologist and medical educator, the scholarship seeks to recognize and uplift aspiring medical professionals who demonstrate both academic excellence and a clear vision for the future of healthcare.

Administered through , the scholarship is available to undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited U.S. colleges or universities. Eligible applicants must be pursuing a degree in pre-med, biology, chemistry, public health, or related fields, and should exhibit a deep commitment to academic growth and healthcare leadership.

Dr. Felix Shepard , the driving force behind the scholarship, brings more than 20 years of clinical experience in the field of urology. Known for his years of dedicated service as the only urologist across seven counties in Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky, Dr. Felix Shepard has performed over 3,000 advanced procedures and cared for more than 15,000 patients.

In keeping with his mission to develop the next generation of healthcare leaders, Dr. Felix Shepard invites students to respond to the following essay prompt as part of the application process:

"In 500 words or fewer, describe how your journey into medicine has been shaped by your personal experiences, and how you hope to impact the future of healthcare through your education and career. Share your vision, your passion, and the difference you want to make."

Applicants must submit their applications on official scholarship website no later than April 15, 2026 . The winning applicant will be announced on May 15, 2026 .

The Dr. Felix Shepard Scholarship for Future Medical Leaders is not limited to any specific region or academic institution. It is open to students nationwide who meet the eligibility criteria and demonstrate the potential to shape the future of healthcare with thoughtfulness, innovation, and care.

By focusing on both academic merit and personal experience, Dr. Felix Shepard is fostering a more compassionate and resilient future for medicine-one student at a time. The scholarship represents an investment not only in education but in the medical leadership and values.

SOURCE The Dr. Felix Shepard Scholarship

