Bob Fontana, The Aspen Group Chairman & CEO, Named 2025 Dental Titan At Dykema DSO Conference

At this year's annual Dykema DSO Conference, Bob Fontana, The Aspen Group (TAG) Chairman and CEO, was named the recipient of the 2025 Dental Titan Award. This is one of the dental industry's most prestigious honors presented by Brian Colao, Director of Dykema DSO Industry Group. Fontana was recognized for his visionary leadership, industry influence, and decades-long commitment to expanding access to high-quality dental care.

Fontana was recognized for his visionary leadership, industry influence, and decades-long commitment to expanding access to high-quality dental care. The award, presented by Brian Colao, Director of Dykema's Dental Support Organizations Industry Group, places Fontana among an elite group of leaders whose work has reshaped the dental support organization (DSO) landscape.

Since founding Aspen Dental in 1998 in Syracuse, New York, Fontana has grown it into the largest branded network of independently owned and operated dental practices in the U.S., serving millions of patients each year. His mission from day one: break down barriers to care and make dentistry easier for patients who need it most.

Under Fontana's leadership, Aspen Dental evolved into The Aspen Group, the platform powering a new generation of healthcare brands. Supporting 1,400+ locations in 48 states, including Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice®, WellNow®, Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM, and Lovet Pet Health Care, The Aspen Group gives bold, mission-driven brands and healthcare providers the infrastructure, support, and freedom to lead with integrity. Across dental, urgent care, aesthetics, and veterinary health, The Aspen Group is redefining care: faster, more accessible, and with a better experience and satisfaction at every touchpoint.

"This award is a reflection of the extraordinary teams I've had the honor to work with throughout my career," said Fontana. "Together, we've built something special: A scalable platform that empowers healthcare professionals and removes barriers for the patients they serve."

The Dental Titan Award is presented annually to individuals whose leadership and service have left a lasting mark on the dental profession. Fontana's recognition underscores his role as a driving force behind innovations in patient access, provider support, and scalable healthcare delivery models.

ABOUT TAG – THE ASPEN GROUP

The Aspen Group (TAG) was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG supports independent healthcare practices operating more than 1,400 locations in 48 states through five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM and Lovet Pet Health Care (formerly AZPetVet). Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than nine million patients each year. For more information, visit teamtag , and follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE TAG - The Aspen Group

