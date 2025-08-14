403
Cognizant Signal 14/08: Breakout Lead To More Gains (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between 68.84 (yesterday's intra-day low) and 70.48 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Cognizant (CTSH) is a member of the NASDAQ 100 and the S&P 500 Both indices push higher and hover near record highs, but cracks in the rally exist The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the NASDAQ 100 shows a negative divergence
- The CTSH D1 chart shows price action completing a breakout above its horizontal support zone It also shows price action between its descending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish, but has been increasing since the start of August The trading volumes during yesterday's breakout were higher than average bearish trading volumes CTSH corrected as the NASDAQ 100 moved higher, a significant bearish trading signal, but bullish developments are rising
- CTSH Entry Level: Between 68.84 and 70.48 CTSH Take Profit: Between 81.61 and 87.63 CTSH Stop Loss: Between 63.79 and 65.52 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.53
