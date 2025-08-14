Swiss Court Rejects Diplomats' Daughter's Request For Permanent Residence
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The parents of the young Kenyan woman are officials of a specialised agency of the United Nations. According to a ruling published on Thursday by the court, the young woman has lived in Switzerland since birth. On the basis of her parents' special diplomatic status, she holds a legitimation cardExternal link issued by the foreign ministry and which serves as a residence permit for the diplomatic corps and their families.
+ How to immigrate to Switzerland
The Kenyan citizen does not fall under the provisions of the Foreign Nationals Act because of her legitimation card. The years spent under this special status cannot be taken into account for the granting of a regular residence permit, the court ruled. For people from Kenya, a stay of ten years would be necessary.Status with privileges
The complainant criticised in particular the unequal treatment of children of foreigners who are subject to ordinary regulations. However, according to the court, there is neither unequal treatment nor unconstitutional discrimination.More More Swiss Abroad A spark of hope for Swiss descendants without a Swiss passport
This content was published on Aug 9, 2025 Descendants of Swiss emigrants who have lost their Swiss passport are fighting a desperate battle to reclaim their citizenship. Now they are pinning their hopes on a little-known law.Read more: A spark of hope for Swiss descendants without a Swiss passport
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment