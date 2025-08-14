Panama President Mulino Announced Measures To Address The Milk Crisis -
The company clarified that this measure seeks to protect the operational continuity of the Natá factory the first established by Nestlé in Central America, which currently provides employment to more than 300 families. Mulino warns dairy companies:“If you don't buy domestically, you won't import.” The president has asked the Ministry of Health to work on regulations that would require businesses to inform whether products are“not made with real cheese, real cheese, real milk,” and to call things by their name for the benefit of the consumer. Milk production has been impacted by the rising cost of imported products such as fertilizers.
