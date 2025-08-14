Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arrival Of Tropical Wave # 22 Places Panama Under Alert For Heavy Rains -

2025-08-14 02:08:00
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama City, Panama: The Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (Imhpa) issued a weather watch advisory this afternoon, August 14, which will remain in effect until Friday midnight August 15, due to the arrival of Tropical Wave #22 to the Panamanian territory. Meteorological authorities have placed twelve provinces and regions of the country under surveillance: Chiriquí, Veraguas, Darién, Emberá-Wounaan Region, Los Santos, Herrera, Guna Yala Region, Coclé, Colón, West Panama, Panama, Ngäbe-Buglé Region, and Bocas del Toro.


The atmospheric system will begin to alter weather conditions in the region, ushering in a new period of wet and unstable weather that will bring significant rainfall. IMHPA experts predict the occurrence of significant rainfall events, accompanied by lightning and possible gusts of wind. Daily rainfall totals will range between 15 and 70 millimeters per square meter across the country.

Safety Recommendations

Meteorological authorities warn of several risks associated with these weather conditions:

  • Significant increase in river flow
  • Possible landslides
  • Falling or detaching objects and trees
  • Flooding in both rural and urban areas

Given this situation, the IMHPA urges the public to take the necessary preventive measures and follow the instructions of the relevant security agencies during the duration of this meteorological alert.

