Arrival Of Tropical Wave # 22 Places Panama Under Alert For Heavy Rains -
The atmospheric system will begin to alter weather conditions in the region, ushering in a new period of wet and unstable weather that will bring significant rainfall. IMHPA experts predict the occurrence of significant rainfall events, accompanied by lightning and possible gusts of wind. Daily rainfall totals will range between 15 and 70 millimeters per square meter across the country.
Safety Recommendations
Meteorological authorities warn of several risks associated with these weather conditions:
-
Significant increase in river flow
Possible landslides
Falling or detaching objects and trees
Flooding in both rural and urban areas
Given this situation, the IMHPA urges the public to take the necessary preventive measures and follow the instructions of the relevant security agencies during the duration of this meteorological alert.
