19 Students Visited The National Police Facilities In The Province Of Herrera

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Herrera Province Police Zone received a visit from 19 kindergarten students from the Sergio Pérez Delgado School, located in the Monagrillo district. Accompanied by their teacher, the children toured the facilities and learned about the work of the police force firsthand. During their visit, the students had the opportunity to take photographs with the units and share a memorable experience. These types of actions are part of a community outreach effort that seeks to strengthen ties between the institution and its citizens, especially children and youth, promoting an image of trust and service.
