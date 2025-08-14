Original-Research: Grand City Properties SA (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)
Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Grand City Properties SA
First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 14,20 auf EUR 15,00.
Zusammenfassung:
Die Q2-Zahlen belegen die weiterhin stabile operative Performance, angeführt von einem LFL-Mietwachstum von 3,7%. Der Vermieter verbuchte zudem ein positives Neubewertungsergebnis für das zweite Quartal, was die positiven Entwicklungen des ersten Quartals und des Jahresendes 2024 bestätigte. Die Dynamik im deutschen und Londoner Wohnimmobiliensektor dürfte das organische Wachstum auf absehbare Zeit beflügeln, doch das Unternehmen äußerte sich während seiner Q2-Telefonkonferenz und Präsentation deutlicher als seit Jahren zu externen Chancen. Angesichts einer Reihe von bevorstehenden Refinanzierungen in der gesamten Branche könnte GCP endlich zu einem aktiveren Käufer werden. Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung für GCP bei einem leicht erhöhten Kursziel von €15,00 (vorher: €14,20), nachdem wir die Entwicklungen des zweiten Quartals in unser Modell einbezogen haben (Aufwärtspotenzial: 36%).
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 14.20 to EUR 15.00.
Abstract:
Q2 reporting featured another steady operating performance spearheaded by 3.7% LFL rental growth, and the landlord also booked a positive revaluation result for the June quarter confirming the encouraging developments seen in Q1 and late 2024. German and London resi dynamics should fuel internal growth for the foreseeable future, but during its Q2 conference call and presentation the company was more vocal than it has been in years about external opportunities. With a number of refinancings looming throughout the sector, GCP may finally become a more active buyer. We remain Buy-rated on GCP with an increased €15.0 TP (old: €14.2) after factoring in Q2 developments into our model (upside: 36%).
