Across the pond: SYNBIOTIC attracts international investors with established intercontinental networks

SYNBIOTIC SE (ISIN DE000A3E5A59 | WKN A3E5A5), the European holding for medical cannabis and industrial hemp, is strengthening its international capital access by partnering with North American fund raising specialists and well-known multipliers. The common goal: to attract new long-term international investors for SYNBIOTIC's successful buy-and-build strategy. By unlocking access to international capital, SYNBIOTIC will be enabled to scale more rapid and effective than its peers – a key advantage that's likely to resonate strongly with both existing and prospective investors.



"The cannabis and hemp industry is ready for the next stage of evolution. We want to play a key role in shaping and leading this development. I am firmly convinced that we will achieve this goal with our new partners," explains Daniel Kruse, CEO of SYNBIOTIC.



The right connection – the foundation of intercontinental expansion



In close collaboration with Hyde Advisory, Bob Hoban, GCNC, The Talman Group and Golden Eagle Partners SYNBIOTIC expands its intercontinental network and level of awareness.



Hyde Advisory & Investments Inc. () is a strategic partner for investor relations and capital raising. Based in Toronto, Hyde Advisory is a leading consultancy in the global cannabis sector, with a particularly strong network. Led by industry expert David Hyde, the team provides expert support in investor sourcing, capital procurement, transaction execution, due diligence, and corporate risk governance.



Bob Hoban (), a US lawyer and internationally recognized expert on the cannabis and industrial hemp industries leader, connects and supports SYNBIOTIC by its big new steps. Hoban's industry insights and legal expertise provide valuable support for cross-border strategy, market access, and regulatory compliance in market entry.



The Global Cannabis Network Collective (GCNC), co-founded by Chris Day, based in the US. An exclusive international network connecting C-suite leaders across the cannabis industry. With deep expertise in global collaboration, market trends, and strategic partnerships, Chris leverages decades of experience in brand building and business development. GCNC fosters high-level deal flow, knowledge sharing, and executive connections across emerging cannabis markets.



The Talman Group () - one of Europe's largest and most influential private networks of cannabis investors, entrepreneurs, and executives. Founded to connect high-level decision-makers within and beyond the cannabis industry. The Talman Group provides an exclusive platform for strategic networking, deal-making, and industry collaboration. Through this cooperation, SYNBIOTIC gains access to The Talman Group's extensive network of seasoned investors, industry leaders, and innovators - many of whom actively seek opportunities to back growth-oriented companies in the cannabis and hemp sectors. Further joint publicity-generating collaborations and appearances at important industry events are planned to expand SYNBIOTIC's international presence.



Golden Eagle Partners (GEP), a U.S.-based company with over nine years of international cannabis transactional expertise, hosts the Global Interactive Webinar (GIW) series - a high-level platform connecting global thought leaders from across the cannabis and hemp sectors. GIW brings together recognized experts from finance, science, law, operations, and policy to share insights and shape the future of the industry. To introduce SYNBIOTIC to a broad international audience, CEO Daniel Kruse is participating in the next spotlight session with GEP's Sr. Managing Director, David Traylor, which will be published in August.



Outlook



With its new strategic partners, SYNBIOTIC will greatly increase its visibility as a listed holding for medical cannabis and industrial hemp among institutional and private investors worldwide. This will enable SYNBIOTIC to access global capitalmarkets, identify strategic business partners, and strengthen its brand presence in key European and global industries. It is particularly motivating to see the strong momentum that each new collaboration generates. Every additional international conversation opens doors, expands possibilities, and inspires the group to achieve greater steps. These positive signals confirm that SYNBIOTIC is on the right track - and that SYNBIOTIC's vision is widely recognized and supported in all key markets.



About SYNBIOTIC

SYNBIOTIC is a listed group of companies in the medical cannabis and industrial hemp sector with a buy-and-build investment strategy focussed on Europe. The Group covers the entire value chain from cultivation to production and retail - from the field to shelf. The subsidiaries' core businesses are research and development, production and the commercialisation of medical cannabis, industrial hemp and CBD products.

SYNBIOTIC is pursuing a clear pan-European strategy of further expanding its business areas in order to cover the relevant growth markets while minimising risks and increasing opportunities for investors through diversification.

