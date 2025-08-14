403
Embracing Calculated Risks While Steering Clear Of The Unavoidable: Octa Broker On Trading And Market Dangers
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 August 2025 - Risk is an unavoidable part of our life, present in every decision we make or choose not to make. Nowhere, however, is the risk more pronounced than in the fast-paced world of financial markets. Indeed, the constantly shifting economic landscape, marked by the rapid dissemination of news and the inherent volatility of prices, makes risk so pervasive that it's often synonymous with the market itself. However, Octa , a global financial broker, emphasises that not all risks are equal and that a deep understanding of different types of risk is crucial for mitigating potential losses and achieving long-term trading success.
Definition of risk
To better understand risk, one can recall the common phrases we often use in life:
But what exactly is risk? A formal definition from the Oxford Learner's Dictionary describes risk as 'the possibility of something bad happening at some time in the future; a situation that could be dangerous or have a bad result'. In finance, this translates to the possibility of suffering a loss. While this might sound daunting, the key is to recognise that not all risks are equal. According to Octa analysts, while each risk type presents unique challenges, a strategic approach to risk management is the first step toward success in trading and investing.
Main Types of Risk in Financial Markets
1. Market Risk Market risk refers to the potential for losses due to various factors affecting the overall performance of the financial markets. It's often broken down into three primary subtypes:
3. Operational Risk Operational risk involves potential losses from inadequate processes, systems, people, or external events, including fraud and cyberattacks. This can comprise anything from human error in data entry, technical failures in a trading platform, or system breakdowns that prevent a trade from being executed. While it might seem less prominent than market risk, it's still a critical consideration.
4. Counterparty Risk Counterparty risk is the risk that any party in a transaction will fail to fulfil its obligations. This is one of the most critical risks for a retail trader.
Additional types of risk worth noting include inflation risk (erosion of purchasing power, impacting long-term investments), political/geopolitical risk (for example, sanctions or elections causing market disruptions), systemic risk (the potential collapse of an entire financial system due to interconnected failures, often amplified by leverage and contagion), and basis risk (occurs when hedging instruments don't perfectly correlate with the underlying asset).
Minimizing risks
Risk is unavoidable, but it can be managed, which means that it can be minimised and a trader can partially protect himself or herself from it. Octa recommends applying two key principles for managing risk:
Principle 1. Maintain a reasonable amount of leverage and margin
It's important to monitor an account's total margin usage in real time. Continuously adjusting a balance to reflect current profits and losses allows a trader to always see their available leverage and monitor their risk level.
Principle 2. Minimise losses by setting stop-loss orders.
Stop-loss orders allow traders to easily define an exit point for a trade before placing it, whether based on a specific price level or a monetary value.
Risk avoidance
Some risks are beyond the trader's control and are best avoided altogether. For example, a sudden glitch in a trading platform during a high-volatility event could cause a trader to lose a significant amount of money if they cannot close a position. Likewise, in the event of a broker's bankruptcy, there is a very real possibility of losing the entire investment, regardless of trade performance. This risk is not something a trader can manage with a stop-loss order; it's a risk trader must avoid entirely.
In this regard, choosing a reliable broker is essential. Look for brokers that are regulated which offer transparent trading conditions with no hidden fees, and have a track record of fast execution and fast withdrawals, confirmed by positive reviews on independent platforms. By selecting a stable and client-focused broker, traders can minimise avoidable risks and focus on profitable opportunities.
In conclusion, risk is the shadow side of opportunity in financial markets and trading. By understanding risk types and applying risk management techniques, individuals can navigate these waters with greater confidence and success.
Disclaimer: This press release does not contain or constitute investment advice or recommendations and does not consider your investment objectives, financial situation, or needs. Any actions taken based on this content are at your sole discretion and risk-Octa does not accept any liability for any resulting losses or consequences.
