UK Brakes Supports Surplus To Supper - A Community Food Resource

We're happy to have been able to support Surplus to Supper on their mission with surplus from our recent Foodie Expo being redistributed and transformed into meals for the community.

William Wan, Site Manager at Surplus to Supper said "We are incredibly grateful to Brakes for their generosity at the recent Foodie Event at Sandown Park! At Surplus to Supper, our mission is to rescue quality surplus food and redistribute it to those in need, and events like this are absolutely vital to our work.

"The volume and variety of food we were able to collect was truly impressive, and it all went a long way in supporting our numerous charities, families and individuals across our Spelthorne Community. Thank you, Brakes, for helping us fight food waste and food poverty!"

