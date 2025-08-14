Commitment To Environmental Stewardship At Covia
We strive to be good neighbors by:
-
Protecting air quality
Improving waste management
Reducing noise pollution, vibration, and light
Limiting road congestion
Implementing Community Action Plans
Protecting indigenous communities
Our dedication to environmental responsibility is more than a promise-it's reflected in the tangible actions we take across our operations. For example:
Reducing Dust Emissions at Lampazos, Mexico Plant
To proactively tackle the persistent issue of dust emissions when filling large flexible intermediate bulk containers in our industrial mineral operations, we installed a sealing sleeve at the discharge point at our Lampazos site. This sealing sleeve effectively secures the neck of the bulk bag under pressure, significantly reducing dust emissions and enhancing the safety and cleanliness of the work environment.
Improving Waste Management at Canoitas, Mexico Plant
This past year, we implemented a hopper system, a versatile steel dumpster used in conjunction with a forklift, in our warehouse in Canoitas, Mexico. This system allows us to group four types of waste through a smart management plan and has led to a significant reduction in waste volumes, smoother waste-storage operations, savings on containers, lower transportation and disposal costs, and a reduction of safety risks.
For more information on our approach to environmental stewardship, please see our Responsible Operations Statement .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment