Commitment To Environmental Stewardship At Covia

MENAFN - 3BL) At Covia, we are committed to meeting or exceeding environmental compliance requirements by creating environmental awareness, proactively managing environmental risks, promoting more efficient use of resources, encouraging wildlife and habitat conservation, maintaining strong stakeholder relationships, and responsibly managing the land under our care.

We strive to be good neighbors by:



Protecting air quality

Improving waste management

Reducing noise pollution, vibration, and light

Limiting road congestion

Implementing Community Action Plans Protecting indigenous communities

Our dedication to environmental responsibility is more than a promise-it's reflected in the tangible actions we take across our operations. For example:

Reducing Dust Emissions at Lampazos, Mexico Plant

To proactively tackle the persistent issue of dust emissions when filling large flexible intermediate bulk containers in our industrial mineral operations, we installed a sealing sleeve at the discharge point at our Lampazos site. This sealing sleeve effectively secures the neck of the bulk bag under pressure, significantly reducing dust emissions and enhancing the safety and cleanliness of the work environment.

Improving Waste Management at Canoitas, Mexico Plant

This past year, we implemented a hopper system, a versatile steel dumpster used in conjunction with a forklift, in our warehouse in Canoitas, Mexico. This system allows us to group four types of waste through a smart management plan and has led to a significant reduction in waste volumes, smoother waste-storage operations, savings on containers, lower transportation and disposal costs, and a reduction of safety risks.

For more information on our approach to environmental stewardship, please see our Responsible Operations Statement .