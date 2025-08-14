Saint-Gobain Video Series: Journey To 2030: The Siding Circular Economy
By diverting vinyl siding from landfills, our CertainTeed team is giving it new life!
About Journey to 2030
With approximately 37% of CO2 emissions coming from the built environment, we have a responsibility as the leader of light and sustainable construction to move towards net-zero carbon by 2050. But before we can get there, Saint-Gobain has milestones we're trying to achieve by 2030.
Join us on our Journey to 2030 and watch the entire video series on YouTube.
About Saint-Gobain
Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose“MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.
€46.6 billion in sales in 2024
More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050
