Saint-Gobain Video Series: Journey To 2030: The Siding Circular Economy

To achieve net-zero carbon by 2050, Saint-Gobain North America must reach key milestones by 2030. In our latest episode of Journey to 2030, learn more about how Saint-Gobain is transforming the way people think about construction by creating circularity in our production.

By diverting vinyl siding from landfills, our CertainTeed team is giving it new life!

About Journey to 2030

With approximately 37% of CO2 emissions coming from the built environment, we have a responsibility as the leader of light and sustainable construction to move towards net-zero carbon by 2050. But before we can get there, Saint-Gobain has milestones we're trying to achieve by 2030.

