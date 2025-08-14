Arbor Day Foundation's Canopy Report Reveals Americans See Trees As Essential To Disaster Recovery

MENAFN - 3BL) LINCOLN, Neb., August 14, 2025 /3BL/ - New polling data from the Arbor Day Foundation revealed people are feeling the effects of severe weather, and they're looking to trees to help.

In the Foundation's second annual Canopy Report, over six in 10 people said they have personally experienced a natural disaster where they live, ranging from extreme heat and wildfires to hurricanes and tornadoes. Sixty-two percent of people said they've seen those natural disasters cause significant impacts to their local tree canopy. Americans also recognized trees are part of making communities stronger after natural disasters, with 90% of people agreeing replanting trees after a natural disaster is an important part of recovery.

“Our environment is changing, and people are feeling the consequences in a personal way. But this year's Canopy Report reminds us that Americans see trees as part of the solution,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.“Trees make us happier and healthier, while also rooting our communities in resilience. These findings are an incredible affirmation of how crucial our work is at the Arbor Day Foundation as we seek to shape a better future through trees.”

Other key themes emerged from the Foundation's 2025 Canopy Report including a strong desire amongst Americans for increased access to green space, a surprising gap in planting know-how, and an interest for more businesses to make a positive difference in the environment. To view the full report, visit arborday/canopyreport , and for every download the Arbor Day Foundation will plant a tree in a forest of greatest need.

The Canopy Report was developed in collaboration with The Harris Poll, a nationally recognized consumer research firm.

Survey Methodology:

This research was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of The Arbor Day Foundation from March 4 - March 21, 2025, among 2,025 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.​ It also references findings from the first year of The Canopy Report, conducted from March 8 - March 14, 2024, among 2,006 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. ​

Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest. ​

