Florida Poly Reaches New Heights With Record Fulbright Participation

"Florida Polytechnic University is entering a new decade of academic and research excellence, attracting world-class innovators, leading researchers, and visionary solution-makers," said Mustapha Achoubane, senior global affairs officer at the University. "This dynamic convergence of talent firmly positions Florida Poly as a powerhouse for driving the industries of the future and shaping global competitiveness."

Among the record-setting group is graduate fellow Maimouna Keita, who will pursue data science in what she described as an inspiring new chapter in her academic journey.

"As a proud native of Guinea, I see education as the pathway that transforms ambition into impactful change," Keita said. "I look forward to expanding my knowledge, building meaningful connections, and thriving in a forward-thinking academic environment."

In addition, this year's cohort includes three representatives from Florida Poly. Joseph Noble, a rising junior majoring in computer engineering, will study at the prestigious McGill University in Montreal, Canada, as a Killam Fellow. Dr. Ajeet Kaushik, assistant professor of chemistry, and Dr. Chris Kelley, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, were Fulbright Specialists during the summer.

The State Department recognized Florida Poly as a top producer of U.S. Fulbright STEM scholars in February 2025. The honor placed the University among just 5% of four-institutions nationwide to earn the distinction, highlighting its growing role in promoting academic leadership and exchange across the world.

The influx of both international scholars and homegrown talent fuels impactful collaborations throughout multiple disciplines at Florida Poly.

"I am thrilled to collaborate with Dr. Rawa Adla at Florida Poly on advancing vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems," said Dr. Xavier Fernando, a Canadian Fulbright scholar and professor of electrical, computer, and biomedical engineering at Toronto Metropolitan University in Canada. "Our work will focus on integrating cutting-edge technologies like visible light communication, AI algorithms, and IoT (Internet of Things) sensor fusion to enhance safety and decision-making in intelligent and autonomous transportation systems."

The visiting scholars and students will contribute new ideas, cultural perspectives, and a passion for innovation that enriches the Florida Poly community.

"I've become someone who pops 'What if?' questions like balloons, just to see what's inside," said Tugba Güneysu, a graduate fellow from Germany. "My upcoming time at Florida Poly is another one of those 'What if?' moments, and I'm excited to see how it will shape me."

SOURCE Florida Polytechnic University