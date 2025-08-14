Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Maternity T-Shirt (RKH-809)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new article of maternity wear that enables you to feel and see the baby's kicks or moves," said an inventor, from Pontiac, Mich., "so I invented the BABY VAN GOGH - PICASSO BABY. My design could provide the perfect gift and keepsake for moms and babies."
The invention provides a special article of clothing for expectant moms. In doing so, it would create a work of art due to the baby's impacts. As a result, it could garner a great deal of attention. It also offers a unique alternative to traditional maternity T-shirts. The invention features a comfortable and eye-catching design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for expectant moms.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-RKH-809, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
