Uwill Ranks #79 On Inc. 5000

NATICK, Mass., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill , the pioneering student mental health and wellness solution serving 4 million students at more than 500 schools and colleges, today announced it ranked #79 among the fastest-growing companies in the nation, marking its second consecutive year in the top 100. The recognition on the annual Inc. 5000, the business magazine's iconic annual list that provides a data-driven look at the most successful and fastest-growing companies in the U.S. comes after a strong year of growth in 2024 for Uwill.

"We started Uwill with the goal to ensure that every student has access to immediate, effective mental health support," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "This recognition is not just a reflection of our growth but of the extraordinary urgency and purpose that drives our team each day. We are proud to play a role in helping schools reimagine how they care for students in a world that demands more compassionate, realtime, accessible solutions."

Since its founding in 2020, Uwill has quickly emerged as a global leader in student mental health and wellness for students in higher education and K12. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, on-demand medical care, prescription management, wellness programming, realtime data, and support.

The recognition comes as Uwill has recently reached a milestone of supporting the mental health and well-being of more than 4 million students across 500 educational institutions worldwide. In recent years, the company has continued to rapidly expand its reach and capabilities and has doubled the number of institutions and students served since its Series A funding in 2023.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2025 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth despite the high costs of capital, labor market uncertainty and the ongoing disruptions caused by the acceleration of artificial intelligence. This ranking places Uwill as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the Bay State, an area known for its thriving innovation economy and dynamic industries such as health care, life sciences, financial services, and technology.

Since Inc. launched its annual ranking in 1982, Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia are among the many brands who gained exposure through their inclusion on the Inc. 5000.

For the complete Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and an interactive database, visit . To learn more about Uwill, visit uwill .

About Uwill: Uwill attributes its success to supporting every single student as quickly as possible and is the leading mental health and wellness solution for schools and students. In 2025, Uwill was recognized as the 79th fastest growing private company in the US according to Inc, its second consecutive year in the top 100 (2024 #27, 2025 #79). Uwill also ranked as the #1 fastest growing company in the state of Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal (2025) and the 18th fastest growing company in North America (2024) according to Deloitte. As the most cost-effective way to enhance a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 500+ institutions worldwide, including Northeastern University, the Ohio State University, Princeton University, Santa Fe Community College, and University of Alabama - Online. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill .

About Inc.: Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

